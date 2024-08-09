Vivo V40 vs OnePlus 12R: Which mid-range smartphone packs more features

Vivo V40 vs OnePlus 12R: Planning to buy a feature-filled smartphone but confused between several options in the market? Then worry not because we have found the right high mid-range smartphones, which are currently the most popular devices available in the market. Vivo recently announced the V40 series with some eye-catching features, however, it also faces competition with the OnePlus 12R smartphone due to similar offerings. Therefore, check out the in-depth comparison between the Vivo V40 and OnePlus 12R to know which smartphone is better.

Vivo V40 vs OnePlus 12R

Design and display

The Vivo V40 features a matte-glass on the back panel with a vertically placed pill-shaped camera module and an Aura flashlight. The smartphone has received an IP68 rating, making rain and water resistance. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R comes with a glossy glass back with curved back and front panels. Both smartphones look equally premium and stylish in their own signature ways, however, the OnePlus 12R has IP64-rated protection, making it less durable.

Also read: Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro launched in India with 50MP Zeiss camera, 6.78-inch AMOLED display: Check specs and more

The Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch 1.2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas the OnePlus 12R comes with a similar 6.78-inch 1.2K AMOLED display, however, it consists of LTPO technology which consumes less battery and makes the smartphone more smooth and punchy. Additionally, OnePlus also offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500nits of peak brightness.

Camera

The Vivo V40 features a Zeiss optics-powered dual-camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera with OIS support and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R sports a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

In terms of selfie camera, the Vivo V40 comes with a 50MP camera and the OnePlus 12R comes with a 16MP camera. Therefore, in terms of camera, the Vivo V40 looks more promising, however, the missing macro lens may have an impact as well.

Also read: Vivo V40e and Vivo Watch 3 appears on Bluetooth SIG, global launch expected soon

Performance and battery

The Vivo V40 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. Whereas the OnePlus 12R is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Therefore, the OnePlus 12R has greater multitasking and performance capabilities due to increased RAM, and upgraded processor.

In terms of battery life, the Vivo V40 and OnePlus 12R are backed by a 5500 mAh battery. However, OnePlus offers 100W charging speed and Vivo offers 80W charging.

Price

In terms of pricing, the Vivo V40 comes at a starting price of Rs. 34999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas the OnePlus 12R starts at a price of Rs. 39999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB memory.

