Vivo V40e and Vivo Watch 3 appears on Bluetooth SIG, global launch expected soon

Vivo is set to launch its V40e smartphone and Watch 3 globally soon along with the Vivo V40 series. Both devices recently appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website, hinting at their imminent release.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 05 2024, 16:08 IST
Vivo V40e and Vivo Watch 3 appears on Bluetooth SIG, global launch expected soon
Vivo V40e and Vivo Watch 3 details have been leaked via Bluetooth SIG listing. (Vivo)

Vivo V40 series will make its debut in India this week, featuring two models: the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro. A third model, tentatively named the Vivo V40e, has emerged in recent listings. The Vivo V40e recently appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website, indicating a potential global release soon. Additionally, the Vivo Watch 3 has also surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG site, further suggesting an imminent international launch.

Vivo V40e Details and Expectations

The Vivo V40e was listed on the Bluetooth SIG website under the model number V2403, which is believed to be connected to this new device according to a report by The Tech Outlook. Earlier, its presence was noted in the IMEI database, where it was identified with the model number V2418, suggesting it is a 5G variant.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Although specific details about the Vivo V40e remain unclear, its appearance on these listings points towards a forthcoming global release. The Vivo V40 and V40 Lite are already available internationally, with the V40 set to debut in India on August 7 alongside the Vivo V40 Pro. The Vivo V40e is likely to be a more affordable alternative to the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro, while no exact features have been confirmed yet.

Vivo Watch 3: Specifications and Variants

The Vivo Watch 3's listing on Bluetooth SIG suggests its global release is imminent as well. This smartwatch has already launched in China and was recently listed on Taiwan's NCC certification site, showcasing a black model with a 485mAh battery. Notably, the Chinese version of the Vivo Watch 3 features a larger 505mAh battery. Other details about the global variant have not been officially confirmed.

The Vivo Watch 3 in its Chinese version features a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display, water resistance up to 5ATM, heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, and more than 100 sports modes including a professional coach option. It also includes 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, eSIM support, and Bluetooth 5.2.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 16:08 IST
