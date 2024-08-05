Vivo V40e and Vivo Watch 3 appears on Bluetooth SIG, global launch expected soon

Vivo V40 series will make its debut in India this week, featuring two models: the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro. A third model, tentatively named the Vivo V40e, has emerged in recent listings. The Vivo V40e recently appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website, indicating a potential global release soon. Additionally, the Vivo Watch 3 has also surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG site, further suggesting an imminent international launch.

Vivo V40e Details and Expectations

The Vivo V40e was listed on the Bluetooth SIG website under the model number V2403, which is believed to be connected to this new device according to a report by The Tech Outlook. Earlier, its presence was noted in the IMEI database, where it was identified with the model number V2418, suggesting it is a 5G variant.

You may be interested in 21% OFF 21% OFF Vivo T3x Crimson Bliss

Crimson Bliss 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 13% OFF 13% OFF Vivo T3 Crystal Flake

Crystal Flake 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 23% OFF 23% OFF Vivo V30 Peacock Green

Peacock Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Vivo Y200e 5G Saffron Delight

Saffron Delight 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Vivo V40 vs Vivo V30: Key upgrades and differences in design, performance, and features

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Although specific details about the Vivo V40e remain unclear, its appearance on these listings points towards a forthcoming global release. The Vivo V40 and V40 Lite are already available internationally, with the V40 set to debut in India on August 7 alongside the Vivo V40 Pro. The Vivo V40e is likely to be a more affordable alternative to the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro, while no exact features have been confirmed yet.

Also read: Vivo V40 and V40 Pro India launch date confirmed: Here's everything you need to know

Vivo Watch 3: Specifications and Variants

The Vivo Watch 3's listing on Bluetooth SIG suggests its global release is imminent as well. This smartwatch has already launched in China and was recently listed on Taiwan's NCC certification site, showcasing a black model with a 485mAh battery. Notably, the Chinese version of the Vivo Watch 3 features a larger 505mAh battery. Other details about the global variant have not been officially confirmed.

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro, Vivo V40, Moto Edge 50 and more: New smartphones launching in August 2024

The Vivo Watch 3 in its Chinese version features a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display, water resistance up to 5ATM, heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, and more than 100 sports modes including a professional coach option. It also includes 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, eSIM support, and Bluetooth 5.2.