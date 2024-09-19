Vivo V40e launching soon in India: Check out the confirmed specs and features

After the Vivo V40 series launch in India, the company is all set to launch another sibling, the Vivo V40e in the coming days. Over the past few days, several leaks and rumours about the upcoming Vivo smartphone were circulating. However, now the company has officially confirmed that Vivo V40e will launch in India soon and it also revealed some specifications and features of the smartphone. Know what the Vivo V40e has to offer ahead of the official launch.

Vivo V40e specifications and features

Vivo recently curated a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Vivo V40e, confirming the India launch. While the official launch date in India is yet to be announced, Vivo has revealed some of the integral specifications of the smartphone, giving us a glimpse into what is to be announced.

According to the company website, the Vivo V40e will be launched in two colourways: Royal Bronze and Mint Green. The smartphone was showcased to have a slim profile of 0.749 CM thickness and 183 grams weight. The Vivo V40e will feature a 6.77-inch 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo also revealed the camera features of the smartphone that comes with a dual camera setup. It will include a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and 2x portrait mode. It will also feature an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP eye-AF camera for selfies.

While the performance details were not disclosed, the company revealed that the Vivo V40e would be the slimmest 5500mAh battery smartphone in India. Vivo claims that the smartphone will offer 98 hours of music playback and 20 hours of YouTube Playback.

Vivo V40e expected features

Apart from the revealed specifications, rumours suggest that Vivo V40e will likely be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Additionally, the Vivo V40e is expected to offer 4500nits peak brightness just like its siblings.

Now, to confirm all the specifications, price, and launch date, we will have to wait for the official announcement to know what Vivo V40e has in store for the users.

