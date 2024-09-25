Vivo V40e with 5,500mAh battery, Dimensity 7300 SoC launched in India: Check price, availability and more

Vivo V40e has been launched in India, as the company's latest offering. This device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and features a large 5,500mAh battery. The Vivo V40e also boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear, with both cameras featuring a 50MP sensor, allowing for high-quality photography and video recording at 4K resolution. This new model joins the previously released Vivo V40 and V40 Pro, which debuted in August.

Vivo V40e: Specifications and Features

Vivo V40e comes with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The device also includes HDR10+ capabilities and has received SGS low blue light certification. A notable feature of the display is the Wet Touch function, which allows users to operate the screen while their hands are wet.

You may be interested in 14% OFF 14% OFF Vivo V40 Pro Ganges Blue

Ganges Blue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 27% OFF 27% OFF Vivo T3 Lite Vibrant Green

Vibrant Green 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 19% OFF 19% OFF Vivo Y200 Pro Silk Black

Silk Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 25% OFF 25% OFF vivo V30e Velvet Red

Velvet Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro users report big camera bug, screen freezing after…

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, the Vivo V40e includes 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It offers storage options of up to 256GB with UFS 2.2 technology. The smartphone runs on Android 14 with the FuntouchOS 14 interface.

For photography enthusiasts, the dual rear camera setup consists of a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera, featuring a 50MP sensor, captures high-resolution selfies and video calls, supporting 4K recording on both front and rear cameras. The device also incorporates AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer features for improved image quality.

Also read: 4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more

In terms of battery, the Vivo V40e packs a 5,500mAh large battery that enables extended usage, and the phone also offers an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Users can enjoy a range of connectivity options, including dual 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo V40e: Price and Availability in India

In India, the Vivo V40e starts at Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The device will be available for purchase beginning October 2 through Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and physical retail locations.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Customers can pre-book the V40e via Flipkart and the official Vivo website. Buyers who shop online can access no-cost EMI options for up to six months or a flat 10 percent exchange bonus. Additionally, HDFC and SBI Card holders can benefit from a flat 10 percent instant discount.