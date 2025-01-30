Vivo V50 design tipped ahead of February launch- Here’s what it may look like

Vivo V50 may come with a similar design as its predecessor based on the newly leaked image. Know what’s coming ahead of the official launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 30 2025, 09:05 IST
Vivo V50 to come with a dual camera setup, know what to expect. (Yogesh Brar/ X)

The upcoming Vivo V series smartphone, the Vivo V50 has become the talk of the town as leaks surrounding the smartphone have started to spread rapidly. While we wait for an official launch announcement, tipsters have highlighted a February launch. The Vivo V50 has also started to appear on several global listing platforms hinting towards a closer launch. Now, in a new leak, the Vivo V50 promotional image was tipped which showcased the rear panel design of the smartphone. Reportedly, the smartphone may have a similar design profile as its predecessor, however, we can expect new colour variants. 

Vivo V50 design and promotional images

According to an image shared by Yogesh Brar on the X platform, the Vivo V50 is expected to retain a similar design as the Last year's Vivo V40. The post consisted of a promotional image of the Vivo V50 which showcased a pill-shaped camera module with a circular island housing two camera sensors and a Zeiss branding. The camera module also included an LED ring light and the smartphone was in the Rose Red colour variant which is said to be inspired by Indian Weddings.

Apart from the image, the tipster also highlighted some of the smartphone features. It was revealed that the Vivo V50 may consist of a quad-curved display like the Vivo X200 Pro model. Lastly, it was revealed that the upcoming V series smartphone may become the slimmest model in the segment to have a 6000mAh battery. For specifications, the Vivo V50 will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor as rumoured earlier and it may feature a 50MP selfie camera, which is a notable upgrade. 

The Vivo V50 also appeared on the NCC certification which revealed that the smartphone may come with 12GB RAM and up to 512 storage. In terms of charging speed, it may offer a 90W fast wired charging. Now, to confirm these specifications and speculations, we will have to wait until the official launch which may take place during the third week of February 2025. 

First Published Date: 30 Jan, 09:05 IST
