Vivo V50 Elite Edition teased with Zeiss branding and sound upgrades- Here’s what we know

Vivo V50 Elite Edition is likely to come with major camera and speaker upgrades. Here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 14 2025, 10:33 IST
Vivo V50 Elite Edition teased with Zeiss branding and sound upgrades- Here’s what we know
Vivo V50 Elite Edition launch teased with camera upgrades. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Vivo is launching another V50 model to the lineup, the Vivo V50 Elite Edition. The smartphone is confirmed to debut on May 15, 2025, with some new upgrades. While the brand is quite secretive about the launch, it has teased another image hinting at upgrades to the smartphone's sound quality, along with Zeiss branding for cameras. Therefore, we expect that the Vivo V50 Elite Edition will bring more focus to sound and camera. However, we are yet to get greater details on what the new specs will look like. Know what Vivo has planned for its Elite Edition phone.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition launch teaser

Vivo recently shared a post on X ( formerly Twitter) showcasing the marketing box of the Vivo V50 Elite Edition. The post emphasised the Zeiss co-branding and surround sound visuals, giving hints to camera and speaker upgrades. The caption of the post said, “With sound that surrounds and portraits that captivate.” However, the smartphone is also tipped to offer similar specifications as the Vivo V50 Pro model, but with the ongoing teaser, the Elite Edition may excel in camera and sound quality with minor upgrades.

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
₹26,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 7 inches Display Size
₹99,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy F56
  • Green
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Super AMOLED
₹27,999
Check details
Motorola Edge 60 Pro
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
₹29,999
Check details
CMF Phone 2 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.77 inches Display Size
₹18,999
Check details
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read

Vivo V50 Elite Edition: What to expect

Since it may have a similar offering to the Vivo V50, the V50 Elite Edition could feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and provide brightness of up to 4500nits. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. The Vivo V50 Elite Edition could feature a circular camera module, housing two camera sensors with a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Lastly, the smartphone will likely be backed by a 6000mAh battery, which may support 80W fast charging.

Considering the pricing, the Vivo V50 was launched at a starting price of Rs.34999. However, the Vivo V50 Elite Edition is expected to be priced higher and may fall between Rs.40000 to Rs.45000 in India. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official launch to confirm.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 May, 10:33 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Vivo V50 Elite Edition teased with Zeiss branding and sound upgrades- Here’s what we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Grab exclusive outfits, weapon skins and more ahead of 3.8 update
Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know
Apple Arcade June 2025 games

Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup
GTA 6 PlayStation 5

GTA 6 trailer spark speculation over potential Sony-Rockstar partnership
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals new protagonists, action-packed story, and Vice City chaos

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets