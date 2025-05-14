Vivo V50 Elite Edition teased with Zeiss branding and sound upgrades- Here’s what we know

Vivo is launching another V50 model to the lineup, the Vivo V50 Elite Edition. The smartphone is confirmed to debut on May 15, 2025, with some new upgrades. While the brand is quite secretive about the launch, it has teased another image hinting at upgrades to the smartphone's sound quality, along with Zeiss branding for cameras. Therefore, we expect that the Vivo V50 Elite Edition will bring more focus to sound and camera. However, we are yet to get greater details on what the new specs will look like. Know what Vivo has planned for its Elite Edition phone.

Vivo recently shared a post on X ( formerly Twitter) showcasing the marketing box of the Vivo V50 Elite Edition. The post emphasised the Zeiss co-branding and surround sound visuals, giving hints to camera and speaker upgrades. The caption of the post said, “With sound that surrounds and portraits that captivate.” However, the smartphone is also tipped to offer similar specifications as the Vivo V50 Pro model, but with the ongoing teaser, the Elite Edition may excel in camera and sound quality with minor upgrades.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition: What to expect

Since it may have a similar offering to the Vivo V50, the V50 Elite Edition could feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and provide brightness of up to 4500nits. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. The Vivo V50 Elite Edition could feature a circular camera module, housing two camera sensors with a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Lastly, the smartphone will likely be backed by a 6000mAh battery, which may support 80W fast charging.

Considering the pricing, the Vivo V50 was launched at a starting price of Rs.34999. However, the Vivo V50 Elite Edition is expected to be priced higher and may fall between Rs.40000 to Rs.45000 in India. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official launch to confirm.

