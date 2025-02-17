Vivo V50 launched in India with 6,000mAh battery, 50MP dual cameras: Check specs, features, price and more

Vivo has launched the Vivo V50 in India, a new addition to its V-series lineup. This smartphone stands out with its large 6,000mAh battery, dual 50MP cameras, and optical in-display fingerprint sensor. While the Vivo V50 shares several features with its predecessor, it also brings key upgrades which aims to compete with rivals like the Oppo Reno 14 Pro and OnePlus 13R in the camera-focused segment.

Vivo V50: Specifications and Features

The Vivo V50 boasts a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching 4,500nits. This device is IP68 and IP69 rated, ensuring resistance to both dust and water. It can endure submersion in water up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes and can withstand hot or cold water jets from any direction.

The device is is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. This marks the third consecutive generation in Vivo's V-series to feature this chipset.

For photography, the Vivo V50 offers a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring two 50MP sensors: one for the primary camera and the other for wide-angle shots. The front camera also houses a 50MP sensor for high-quality selfies and video calls.

The device is equipped with a large 6,000mAh battery coupled with a 90W wired fast charging. It runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, with Vivo promising three years of OS updates and four years of security patches for the V50.

Vivo V50: Pricing and Availability

The Vivo V50 is available in three variants: the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model priced at Rs. 34,999, the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model priced at Rs. 36,999, and the 12GB RAM/512GB storage model priced at Rs. 40,999. The phone will be offered in Rose Red, Titanium Grey, and Starry Night colors. It will be available for purchase starting February 25 through Flipkart, Amazon, and the Vivo India website. Pre-booking for the device has already commenced.