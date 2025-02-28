Vivo V50 Lite 4G surfaces on Google Play Console, design and other key specifications revealed

Vivo is preparing to unveil its Vivo V50 Lite, a new addition to its mid-range lineup. This 4G variant of the Vivo V50 has surfaced on the Google Play Console, offering details about its design and key specifications. The device could serve as a more affordable alternative to the Vivo V50, which was recently launched in India. This development follows earlier reports of the 5G version of the Vivo V50 Lite receiving certifications, which hinted at significant hardware details.

Vivo V50 Lite 4G spotted on Google Play Console

According to the listing on the Google Play Console, identified by Xpertpick, the model number for the Vivo V50 Lite 4G is ‘Vivo V2441,' confirming the device's marketing name. This variant is expected to feature 4G connectivity, while the 5G version was previously identified with the model number V2440.' Notably, Vivo has previously released both 4G and 5G versions for some of its devices, such as the Vivo V40 Lite.

The Google Play Console render reveals a design with a center-aligned punch hole for the selfie camera and slim bezels. On the right edge, the volume rocker and power button are positioned. The rear of the device features an oval-shaped camera module, which likely houses dual rear cameras arranged in separate circular rings, with the primary sensor appearing larger. Additionally, an Aura LED flash is visible, indicating the company's design language. While the image shows the device in a gold finish, other color options could be available upon launch.

Vivo V50 Lite 4G: Specifications (Confirmed)

The listing also highlights key specifications. The Vivo V50 Lite 4G will feature a Full HD+ display with a 2392 x 1080 pixel resolution. The variant shown on the listing includes 8GB of RAM, though other configurations might be offered at launch. The device is expected to run on Android 15 OS, potentially customized with Vivo's Funtouch OS 15 skin. The listing also mentions the chipset, identified as the SM6225, which likely refers to the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. The Snapdragon 680 features four ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2400MHz and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores at 1900MHz. This is a step down from the Snapdragon 685 in the Vivo V40 Lite 4G, which launched globally.

Additional details from the FCC certification suggest the Vivo V50 Lite 4G will feature a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, a significant upgrade from the 5,000mAh battery and 80W charging seen in its predecessor. The device is also expected to offer a 256GB storage option.