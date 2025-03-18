Vivo V50 Lite 4G with 6,500mAh battery and 50MP camera launched: Check price, features and more

Vivo has introduced the Vivo V50 Lite 4G in Turkey without prior announcements. The device follows the V40 Lite 4G from the previous year, bringing upgrades in display, battery, and camera technology. It features a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a dual-camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, and a 6,500mAh battery.

Vivo V50 Lite 4G: Features and Specifications

The Vivo V50 Lite 4G sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of up to 1800 nits, and a pixel density of 387 PPI. The display also supports a DCI P3 colour gamut and is equipped with SGS-certified Eye Comfort and Low Blue Light technology for enhanced viewing comfort.

You may be interested in 14% OFF 14% OFF Vivo V50 Rose Red

Rose Red 8 GB / 12 GB RAM

8 GB / 12 GB RAM 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage 7% OFF 7% OFF Vivo X200 Pro Titanium Gray

Titanium Gray 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 12% OFF 12% OFF Vivo X200 Natural Green

Natural Green 12 GB / 16 GB RAM

12 GB / 16 GB RAM 256 GB / 512 GB Storage Vivo X200 5G 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

512 GB Storage 6.78 inches Display Size

Also read: Realme C75 and C71 set to launch in India on March 25: Here's what to expect

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

With a slim profile of 7.79 mm and weighing 196 grams, the device features MIL-STD-810H certification, ensuring durability against tough conditions. It also has IP65 dust and water resistance.

At its core, the Vivo V50 Lite runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, coupled with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 610 GPU. The device is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, with the option for virtual RAM expansion.

The V50 Lite runs FunTouch OS 15, based on Android 15. It includes features like AI Photo Studio, AI SuperLink, and Circle to Search.

Also read: Samsung One UI 7 release date officially confirmed: Here's when your Galaxy devices will get Android 15

Vivo V50 Lite 4G: Camera and Battery Life

For photography, the V50 Lite comes with a 50MP Sony IMX 882 main camera, paired with a 2MP macro camera. The camera system is complemented by an AURA light for improved shots. On the front, a 32MP camera allows for high-quality selfies.

The smartphone is powered by a 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery. Vivo claims that with 90W FlashCharge, the battery can be fully charged from 0% to 100% in just 57.5 minutes. It also supports 6W reverse wired charging. The device features dual stereo speakers with a 400 percent volume mode for enhanced audio.

Also read: Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus launching on March 20 with a 50MP periscope camera and JBL audio

Vivo V50 Lite 4G: Price and Availability

The Vivo V50 Lite 4G is priced at TRY 18,999 (around Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It is available in two colours: Titanium Black and Titanium Gold. Vivo is offering free Vivo Buds True with the purchase and an exchange bonus of up to TRY 3,000 (approximately Rs. 7,100).