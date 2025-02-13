Vivo V50 pre-reservation benefits revealed ahead of February 17 launch- All details

Vivo V50 pre-reservation benefits showcase huge discounts on extended warranty and screen damage protection.

By: HT TECH
Feb 13 2025, 11:55 IST
Vivo V50 pre-reservation benefits revealed ahead of February 17 launch- All details
Vivo V50 pre-reservation ends on February 16

The Vivo V50 is launching in a couple of days and the brand has been actively teasing the smartphone by showcasing its sleek design, features, and more. As we get closer to the launch, tipsters are sharing more crucial details about Vivo V50 surrounding its expected specifications, price, and others. However, a tipster has revealed Vivo V50 pre-reservation benefits which are expected to commence just ahead of the launch event. Therefore, if you are planning to buy this smartphone, then you may want to check on offers and benefits on pre-reservation.

Vivo V50 pre-reservation

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore shared a post on the social media platform X (Formerly Twitter) revealing Vivo V50 pre-reservation details. Based on the shared listing, Vivo has already commenced the pre-reservation bookings and it will stay live till February 16. Vivo V50 buyers will receive exclusive benefits such as 1-year extended warranty and 1-year screen damage protection at a discounted price. It was highlighted that these protection plans cost Rs.4698 for smartphones of Rs.30000 to Rs.40000 and Rs.5498 for phones between 40000 and 50000. Now, with pre-reservation, buyers can get it at just Rs.999. Note that to get these pre-reservation deals, buyers will have to book the Vivo V50 from offline stores. As of now, no such offers have been listed on Amazon or Flipkart.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo V50 launch: Specs and features

The Vivo V50 will feature a quad-curved display with Diamond Shield Glass. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 paired with up to 12GB RAM. It will come with a dual camera setup that will include a 50MP primary camera with OIS support and a 50MP ultrawide camera with ring-shaped Aura Light. The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery which will come with a 90W fast charging support.

These are some of the confirmed Vivo V50 specs and more is expected to be revealed during the February 17 launch. In terms of pricing, the Vivo V50 is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs. 34999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 11:54 IST
