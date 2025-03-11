Vivo V50 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 9300+ chipset: Here’s what and when to expect

Vivo may soon introduce a new addition to its V50 series lineup. After launching the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro last year, the company has recently released the Vivo V50 in various regions. However, it did not unveil the V50 Pro at that time, hinting that it could be launched later. Now, a new Vivo device has appeared on Geekbench, sparking speculation that it might be the V50 Pro.

Vivo V50 Pro: Geekbench Listing Detailes

The device, identified by the model number V2504, was spotted on Geekbench (via Gizmochina) with key specifications revealing insights about its potential performance. According to the listing, the device is powered by a MediaTek MT6989 chipset, which is associated with the Dimensity 9300 or Dimensity 9300+ processors. The presence of a 3.40GHz prime core suggests that the V2504 is equipped with the Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset.

In addition, the Geekbench listing reveals that the V2504 is configured with 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 15. It achieved a single-core score of 1178 and a multi-core score of 4089 in Geekbench 6 tests, indicating strong performance.

Vivo has a history of modifying its devices for different regions, as seen with the Vivo V40 Pro and V30 Pro, which were variations of the Vivo S18 Pro and S19 Pro launched exclusively in China. The V50 Pro could follow a similar pattern, potentially being a slightly altered version of the Vivo S20 Pro, which debuted in December 2024.

Vivo S20 Pro: Key Features

The Vivo S20 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED 1.5K 120Hz display and is powered by the Dimensity 9300+ SoC. It includes up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Its camera setup includes a 50MP front camera with autofocus and a triple rear camera system with 50MP main, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses. The device also includes a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, dual-SIM functionality, IP64 water and dust resistance, and connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.4.

With these specifications in mind, the V50 Pro may bring a similar experience, combining powerful hardware with robust features.