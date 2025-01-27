Vivo V50 to launch in India in February, but Pro model likely to be absent this time: Report

Vivo is preparing to launch the Vivo V50 in India next month, with exciting features and a new configuration, though the Pro variant may be missing.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 27 2025, 16:39 IST
Vivo V50
Vivo V50 is expected to launch in India next month but without a Pro variant. (Vivo)

Vivo appears set to launch its upcoming Vivo V50 in India, following the debut of the Vivo V40 series in August. Recent reports have revealed details about the launch timeline, expected specifications, and other key information surrounding the device, fueling anticipation among Indian consumers.

Vivo V50: Launch Timeline and Missing Pro Model

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the Vivo V50 is expected to be introduced in India next month, in February. If the timeline holds, official teasers and promotional campaigns may begin shortly. However, Yadav also notes that this time around, Vivo is unlikely to release a V50 Pro model, though the exact reasons for this decision remain unclear, 91Mobiles reported. On the other hand, a Vivo V50e has recently surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) platform, suggesting that this variant might be available in the Indian market as well.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 appear on certification sites, global launch imminent- All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo V50: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo V50 will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, the same processor used in the previous Vivo V40. It will offer various memory configurations, including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB, with the latter being a new addition compared to the V40. The device will also be available in multiple colour options, including Red, Rose, Grey, and Blue, though earlier certifications pointed to a slightly different colour palette, including Grey, Deep Blue, and Shimmery White.

Also read: iPad 11 set for a major upgrade with A17 Pro chip, enhanced connectivity, and new magic keyboard

The Vivo V50 is likely to feature a 5,870mAh rated/6,000mAh typical battery, capable of supporting fast charging at up to 90W. For comparison, the Vivo S20, which could serve as the V50's global counterpart, features a slightly larger 6,500mAh battery but supports 80W fast charging. Additionally, the Vivo V50 may include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP secondary camera, and possibly a 50MP selfie camera. The handset could sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and vibrant colours.

Also read: iPhone users, WhatsApp will soon allow you to use multiple accounts on the same phone: Why it's useful

While Vivo has yet to announce the official price, the Vivo S20 launched in China at around CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 27,400), and the Vivo V40 had a starting price of Rs. 34,999. It is likely that the Vivo V50 will be priced similarly, making it an appealing option for buyers looking for a high-performance mid-range smartphone.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 16:39 IST
