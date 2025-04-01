Vivo V50e launch teased: Know about revealed colour variants, camera features, and more

After launching the Vivo V50 in February, the company is all set to introduce another model under the series, the Vivo V50e. Earlier, the smartphone appeared on several certification listings, now the company has started to tease the Vivo V50e launch in India. This new V series model will succeed the Vivo V40e with new features, camera upgrades, and more. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has teased the smartphone's design in two new colour variants along with new camera features. Therefore, if you have been waiting for a camera-centric mid-ranger, know what the Vivo V50e has in store for buyers.

Vivo V50e launch: What's coming?

Vivo has released a dedicated microsite for the Vivo V50e launch in India. The Page reveals several crucial aspects of the smartphone, including the design, camera upgrades, and more. On the Vivo website, it has been confirmed that the V50e will be launched in two colour variants, Sapphire Blue and Pearl White. The Blue variant showcases a sand-like texture on the rear panel, making it look unique. The Vivo V50e also ensures durability with its IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

In terms of camera, the Vivo V50e features a dual-camera setup that will likely include a main camera with a Sony sensor and an ultrawide camera. We can also see an Aura LED flash, similar to the Vivo V50 model. The smartphone will come with Sony Multifocal Pro Portrait with three focal lengths (1x, 1.5x, 2x). The smartphone will also feature a 50MP selfie camera with auto focus. Additionally, both cameras support 4K video recording.

The smartphone will also come with plenty of AI features such as AI image expander, AI erase 2.0, note assist, transcript assist, and more. Lastly, it was also confirmed that the Vivo V50e will feature a quad-curved display.

Vivo V50e launch: What to expect?

The Vivo V50e will likely be announced in mid-April with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is expected to be backed by a massive 5600mAh battery for lasting performance. The smartphone will likely be priced under Rs.30000 in India.

