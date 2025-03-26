Vivo V50e set to launch soon with India-exclusive wedding portrait studio feature: Report

Vivo is set to introduce the Vivo V50e in India, with the device already spotted on the BIS certification site. Recent renders have revealed its complete design, while the camera capabilities have also surfaced. The smartphone will feature an India-exclusive Wedding Portrait Studio option, tailored for the Indian market. Here's what users can expect from the upcoming launch.

Vivo V50e Camera Capabilities

According to the MySmartPrice report, the Vivo V50e will come equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor that supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The camera will also include Sony Multifocal Portraits with focal lengths of 1x, 1.5x, and 2x. In addition to the primary camera, the India-specific Wedding Portrait Studio feature will set the phone apart, providing users with a unique photography experience.

The camera setup is designed to offer a performance similar to the Vivo V50 5G but at a more affordable price point, making it an attractive option for those looking for high-end features on a budget.

Vivo V50e: Key Features (Expected)

The design of the Vivo V50e resembles that of the recently launched Vivo V50. It will feature a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth visual experience. The device will be powered by the Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The rear camera setup will include an 8MP ultrawide sensor alongside the primary 50MP camera. For selfies, the phone will offer a 50MP front-facing camera. The Vivo V50e is also expected to come with a large 5,600mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, making it a durable option.

Vivo V50e: Price in India (Expected)

The Vivo V50e is expected to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. It will come in two colour options: Sapphire Blue and Pearl White. The phone is likely to launch in India in mid-April, although the exact release date remains unconfirmed.