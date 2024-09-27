Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets a new variant in India: Check price, specs and more

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro now has a new colour option in India. Vivo has announced that the X Fold 3 Pro will now also be available in a new Lunar White colour variant. Available for sale from September 26, the new variant can be purchased through the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and across brand and partner retail stores. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at ₹1,59,999 and is available in the 16GB+512GB variant. Vivo is also offering exclusive, limited-time deals to make the smartphone more accessible to users. Consumers can opt for Easy EMI options starting at just ₹6666 per month, with a 24-month no-cost EMI plan and zero down payment.

Additionally, users can enjoy up to 10% instant cashback when using HDFC Bank, SBI Bank, DBS Bank, and IDFC First Bank cards.



Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, initially launched in Celestial Black, is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and has an impressive dual-display setup, including a 20.39cm (8.03-inch) inner AMOLED screen and a 16.58cm (6.53-inch) cover display. The display gets a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The X Fold 3 Pro features a 5700mAh battery, complemented by 100Wl FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge for fast and convenient charging.

Weighing just 236g, X Fold 3 Pro is designed for maximum portability without compromising on performance. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features Vivo's Armor Architecture and a Carbon Fiber Ultra Durable Hinge. Its IPX8 water resistance certification further ensures durability.

The smartphone also stands out for its camera system, which is backed by ZEISS co-engineered imaging. Furthermore, the X Fold 3 Pro integrates AI tools from Google's Vertex AI platform, including AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Transcript.



