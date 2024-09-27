 Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets a new variant in India: Check price, specs and more | Mobile News

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets a new variant in India: Check price, specs and more

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at 1,59,999 and is available in the 16GB+512GB variant.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 27 2024, 08:52 IST
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets a new variant in India: Check price, specs and more
Vivo is also offering exclusive, limited-time deals to make the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro more accessible to users. (Vivo)

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro now has a new colour option in India. Vivo has announced that the X Fold 3 Pro will now also be available in a new Lunar White colour variant. Available for sale from September 26, the new variant can be purchased through the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and across brand and partner retail stores. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at 1,59,999 and is available in the 16GB+512GB variant. Vivo is also offering exclusive, limited-time deals to make the smartphone more accessible to users. Consumers can opt for Easy EMI options starting at just 6666 per month, with a 24-month no-cost EMI plan and zero down payment.

Additionally, users can enjoy up to 10% instant cashback when using HDFC Bank, SBI Bank, DBS Bank, and IDFC First Bank cards.

Also read: iOS 18.1 releasing next month: iPhone users to get iOS 18.0.1 first, here's why

More about Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
  • Celestial Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹159,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, initially launched in Celestial Black, is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and has an impressive dual-display setup, including a 20.39cm (8.03-inch) inner AMOLED screen and a 16.58cm (6.53-inch) cover display. The display gets a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The X Fold 3 Pro features a 5700mAh battery, complemented by 100Wl FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge for fast and convenient charging.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: 5 reasons to wait for powerful Apple mid-ranger

Weighing just 236g, X Fold 3 Pro is designed for maximum portability without compromising on performance. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features Vivo's Armor Architecture and a Carbon Fiber Ultra Durable Hinge. Its IPX8 water resistance certification further ensures durability.

The smartphone also stands out for its camera system, which is backed by ZEISS co-engineered imaging. Furthermore, the X Fold 3 Pro integrates AI tools from Google's Vertex AI platform, including AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Transcript.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 08:52 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launching soon, may become apple’s most successful phone of 2025: 3 key reasons iphone se 4 launching soon: big upgrade leaked, may cost more than expected iphone 15 at 50000 in flipkart sale? will e-commerce giant surprise us again iphone 16 is available at less than 55000 on flipkart: how to get the deal samsung galaxy s23 ultra to be available at 69999 in amazon great indian festival sale- should you buy? google pixel 8 at just 32,000 in flipkart big billion days 2024: 3 reasons to buy it samsung galaxy s25 ultra spotted with snapdragon 8 gen 4 - all details vivo v40e with 5,500mah battery, dimensity 7300 soc launched in india: check price, availability and more amazon great indian festival sale 2024: top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones iphone 15 for free in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check details here
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets a new variant in India: Check price, specs and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online update arriving soon with ongoing in game rewards for players
GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns

GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards
PlayStation State of Play September 2024

PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Ghost of Yotei, new accessories, and more revealed
GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience

GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise Pro 5 and other smartwatches with early discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise Pro 5 and other smartwatches with early discounts

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets