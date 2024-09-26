 Vivo X Fold 4 battery, design and other key specs leaked online amid release speculations- All details | Mobile News

Vivo X Fold 4 battery, design and other key specs leaked online amid release speculations- All details

Vivo prepares to unveil the X Fold 4, its next foldable flagship smartphone, as leaks reveal key features including a large battery and a sleek design.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 26 2024, 15:38 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and more flagship smartphones to buy this year
Vivo X Fold 4
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: This is the latest S-series smartphone by Samsung which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone comes with several AI features under the company’s own Galaxy AI. Additionally, It is one the best camera smartphones with a 200 MP main wide camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope camera with 5x zooming capabilities. Therefore, in 2024, owning the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be a great choice.  (HT Tech)
Vivo X Fold 4
2/5 Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: It is Vivo’s first foldable smartphone which was launched in India with several firsts in the Indian smartphone market. The smartphone is extremely thing and is known to have the best camera in the foldable market. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is built for multitasking and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Vivo also offers some competitive AI features for photo editing, notes app, and more. The X Fold 3 Pro is a direct rival to the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Vivo X Fold 4
3/5 iPhone 16 series: Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series in September with several upgrades and a new A18 series chipset. All models are expected to come with Apple Intelligence features, which is the company’s latest offering for providing AI-powered features.  Apart from AI features, the camera, performance, and battery life are also expected to get major upgrades, making it a worth-buying smartphone of the year.  (Apple Hub)
Vivo X Fold 4
4/5 Google Pixel 9 series: The next best premium smartphone in the list would be the upcoming Pixel 9 series which is launching in just a few days. This year, the Pixel 9 series will include four models including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All the smartphones are expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. It is also speculated that Google may announce new AI features for Pixel and Android users, therefore, keep out for the launch of the Pixel 9 series.  (Google)
Vivo X Fold 4
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Lastly, we have the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone which was launched in July. Samsung has made some significant improvements with its new generation foldable smartphone, making it a worthy buy. Additionally, with Galaxy Z Fold 6, users can take advantage of powerful performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and new Galaxy AI features. Therefore, keep on your list of premium smartphone purchases.  (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
Vivo X Fold 4
icon View all Images
Vivo X Fold 4 leaked key specifications and features surfaced online ahead of time. (Representative image) (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Vivo is gearing up to introduce its latest foldable flagship, the X Fold 4, next year, but initial details about its features have surfaced online. Reports indicate that Vivo will simplify its offerings by releasing only one variant of the X Fold 4, aiming to reduce customer confusion regarding foldable devices.

Vivo X Fold 4: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

Renowned leaker Digital Chat Station shared this information, although Vivo has not yet confirmed the details. This leak includes significant specifications of the upcoming device. One notable feature is the X Fold 4's battery, which reportedly holds a capacity of 6,000 mAh. This figure raises eyebrows, considering the challenges of fitting such a large battery into a foldable phone. Confirmation of this detail is pending, and it remains uncertain whether the information is entirely accurate.

You may be interested in

24% OFF
Vivo V40
  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹34,970₹45,999
Buy now
14% OFF
Vivo V40 Pro
  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹47,500₹54,999
Buy now
27% OFF
Vivo T3 Lite
  • Vibrant Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹10,898₹14,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Vivo Y200 Pro
  • Silk Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹20,999₹25,999
Buy now

Also read: Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra limited edition launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In addition to its substantial battery, the X Fold 4 is expected to be both lighter and thinner than its predecessor, the X Fold 3. Digital Chat Station reports that the new model will weigh around 21 grams and measure approximately 8 mm in thickness. For comparison, the X Fold 3 weighs 236 grams and has a thickness of 11.2 mm.

Another key aspect of the X Fold 4 involves its camera setup. Leaked details suggest that the device will include a 50MP main camera, along with a periscope telephoto lens. These components will likely sit within a round camera module that may also feature an LED flash and a third ultra-wide camera. Following the design trend established by the previous models, the X Fold 4 is expected to maintain a triple-camera arrangement, potentially comprising three 50MP sensors.

Also read: iPhone 13 around 40000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: How to get the deal

The final noteworthy detail shared by Digital Chat Station pertains to the phone's processing power. The Vivo X Fold 4 will reportedly utilise Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Given that both the X Fold 2 and X Fold 3 included Qualcomm's flagship chipset, the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 aligns with expectations.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ available at huge discounts during Amazon Great India Festival: Check details

Vivo X Fold 4: Expected Release Timeline

Historically, Vivo has launched its foldable models in April, suggesting that the X Fold 4 may not make its debut until April 2025. As the release date approaches, further confirmations from Vivo are likely, providing more clarity on this intriguing device.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 15:38 IST
Tags:
Trending: samsung galaxy s23 ultra to be available at 69999 in amazon great indian festival sale- should you buy? samsung galaxy s25 ultra tipped to outshine iphone 16 pro in key design feature - details here amazon great indian festival sale 2024: top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones iphone se 4 launch likely in march: know why it may be first of its kind huawei mate xt, world’s first triple-screen foldable phone may launch globally- here’s everything we know so far iphone 16 is available at less than 55000 on flipkart: how to get the deal iphone 15 for free in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check details here google pixel 8 at just 32,000 in flipkart big billion days 2024: 3 reasons to buy it oneplus diwali 2024 sale: oneplus 12, buds pro 2 and more with huge discounts and special deals oneplus 13 launching soon, ram and storage details leaked - here’s what we know
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo X Fold 4 battery, design and other key specs leaked online amid release speculations- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online update arriving soon with ongoing in game rewards for players
GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns

GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards
PlayStation State of Play September 2024

PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Ghost of Yotei, new accessories, and more revealed
GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience

GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Latest OPPO Reno Series Launch

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G on sale from today; smartphone's focus is on photography
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets