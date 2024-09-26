Vivo X Fold 4 battery, design and other key specs leaked online amid release speculations- All details
Vivo prepares to unveil the X Fold 4, its next foldable flagship smartphone, as leaks reveal key features including a large battery and a sleek design.
Vivo is gearing up to introduce its latest foldable flagship, the X Fold 4, next year, but initial details about its features have surfaced online. Reports indicate that Vivo will simplify its offerings by releasing only one variant of the X Fold 4, aiming to reduce customer confusion regarding foldable devices.
Vivo X Fold 4: Specifications and Features (Leaked)
Renowned leaker Digital Chat Station shared this information, although Vivo has not yet confirmed the details. This leak includes significant specifications of the upcoming device. One notable feature is the X Fold 4's battery, which reportedly holds a capacity of 6,000 mAh. This figure raises eyebrows, considering the challenges of fitting such a large battery into a foldable phone. Confirmation of this detail is pending, and it remains uncertain whether the information is entirely accurate.
mobile to buy?
In addition to its substantial battery, the X Fold 4 is expected to be both lighter and thinner than its predecessor, the X Fold 3. Digital Chat Station reports that the new model will weigh around 21 grams and measure approximately 8 mm in thickness. For comparison, the X Fold 3 weighs 236 grams and has a thickness of 11.2 mm.
Another key aspect of the X Fold 4 involves its camera setup. Leaked details suggest that the device will include a 50MP main camera, along with a periscope telephoto lens. These components will likely sit within a round camera module that may also feature an LED flash and a third ultra-wide camera. Following the design trend established by the previous models, the X Fold 4 is expected to maintain a triple-camera arrangement, potentially comprising three 50MP sensors.
The final noteworthy detail shared by Digital Chat Station pertains to the phone's processing power. The Vivo X Fold 4 will reportedly utilise Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Given that both the X Fold 2 and X Fold 3 included Qualcomm's flagship chipset, the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 aligns with expectations.
Vivo X Fold 4: Expected Release Timeline
Historically, Vivo has launched its foldable models in April, suggesting that the X Fold 4 may not make its debut until April 2025. As the release date approaches, further confirmations from Vivo are likely, providing more clarity on this intriguing device.
