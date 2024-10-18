Vivo X Fold 4 launch nears: Spotted on certification site with 6,365mAh battery- Details

The foldable phone market continues to advance, with Vivo preparing to unveil its next model, the Vivo X Fold 4. Following the launch of the X200 series in China, discussions about the next iteration of Vivo's foldable technology are gaining momentum. A device thought to be the Vivo X Fold 4 has appeared on the TENAA certification site under the model number V2429A. Although Vivo has not officially confirmed the name, the association of this model number with the Vivo X Fold 4 in the IMEI database fuels speculation that the V2429A could represent a variant of the anticipated device.

Vivo X Fold 4: TENAA Listing Details

The TENAA listing (via 91mobiles) reveals significant information about the battery capacity, indicating a rating of 6,365mAh. This figure suggests that the Vivo X Fold 4 might boast a typical battery size of approximately 6,500mAh, which would surpass all previous foldable phones. In comparison, the Vivo X Fold 3 features a 5,500mAh battery, marking a substantial increase of nearly 15 percent. The growth in battery size likely necessitates a slight increase in the device's thickness, which poses a design challenge that Vivo must address.

Additionally, the certification notes that the Vivo X Fold 4 is expected to include Satellite Navigation (GLONASS), support for dual 5G SIM cards, and will run on Android 15 out of the box. It is also expected that the new foldable will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, following the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in the X Fold 3. Although specific details remain sparse, updates will emerge as the launch approaches.

Vivo X Fold 3

The previous model, the Vivo X Fold 3, launched on March 26, indicating that the X Fold 4 could follow suit in the first half of 2024. While the TENAA certification offers insights into the potential features of the Vivo X Fold 4, essential information such as the exact launch date, pricing, camera specifications, and overall design remains unknown. As the release date approaches, more information will likely surface to provide clarity on this upcoming foldable device.