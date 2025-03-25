Vivo X Fold 4 launch timeline and key features tipped online: Here’s what to expect

Vivo’s upcoming X Fold 4 is generating buzz with leaked specs, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a focus on affordability. Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 25 2025, 15:01 IST
Vivo X Fold 4's key specifications and launch timeline have been revealed ahead of its release. (Representative image) (Vivo)

Vivo is preparing to launch its next foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 4, later this year, following the success of the Vivo X Fold 3. The new model will continue the foldable phone series and is expected to launch first in China. Leaks have emerged, revealing key details about its specifications and features well ahead of its official announcement.

Vivo X Fold 4: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

A reliable source (via Gizmochina) on Weibo, a Digital Chat Station, has shared significant information about the Vivo X Fold 4. According to the tipster, the foldable device will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which integrates the Adreno 750 GPU and a combination of Cortex X4, A720, and A520 cores. The smartphone is also expected to be lightweight and thin while maintaining a large 6,000mAh battery for extended usage.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of photography, the Vivo X Fold 4 will include a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, similar to the previous model. Additionally, the device is expected to support wireless charging and come with an IPX8 rating for water resistance. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner from the Vivo X Fold 3 will also make a return.

The Vivo X Fold 4 could focus on a more affordable pricing strategy to attract buyers in the mid-range foldable segment. According to the leaks, the device may be priced between RMB 6,999 (approximately Rs. 82,800) and RMB 8,999 (approximately Rs. 1,06,500) in China.

While an official launch timeline remains unclear, another tipster suggests that Vivo may unveil the X Fold 4 in the third quarter of 2025. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and features aimed at keeping production costs down, Vivo is positioning the X Fold 4 to capture a broader market for foldable smartphones.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets