Vivo X Fold 4 set to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip; Major design and feature upgrades expected

Vivo's upcoming foldable, the X Fold 4, has generated plenty of buzz with recent leaks shedding light on its specifications. After speculation that the device might not launch this year, due to doubts surrounding its chipset, a new report from tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) has put rumours to rest. Contrary to previous expectations of a Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered foldable, DCS has now confirmed that the X Fold 4 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which debuted in 2023. This revelation provides clarity on the device's performance and chipset choice.

Vivo X Fold 4: Design and Key Features (Expected)

The Vivo X Fold 4 is shaping up to be a lightweight and thin foldable with standout features. According to the leak (via Gizmochina), the device will include a 50MP periscope telephoto camera for zoom shots and support for wireless charging. Additionally, the foldable is expected to pack a large 6,000mAh battery and boast an IPX8 water resistance rating, ensuring it can withstand water exposure without issue.

A major design shift for this foldable will be the use of a side-facing fingerprint scanner rather than an ultrasonic in-display sensor, signalling Vivo's intention to offer a more affordable alternative compared to its high-end predecessors. DCS hinted that this decision is driven by the cost implications of using the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which would drive up the price of the device. By selecting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Vivo can provide flagship-level performance while keeping costs more competitive for the foldable market.

Leaked specifications also suggest that the Vivo X Fold 4 will feature a large AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and minimal bezels. The device is expected to feature a sophisticated hinge system, reducing crease visibility and improving overall durability. Reports indicate that the device could launch in June in China, making it one of the most anticipated foldables of the year.