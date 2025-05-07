Vivo X200 FE could launch in India in July: Check expected specs, features, price and more

Vivo is all set to unveil the X200 FE in India this July, with exciting specs, features, and competitive pricing. Here's everything we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 07 2025, 13:48 IST
iPhone SE 4, Vivo V50, and more smartphones launching next week (February 2025)
Vivo X200 FE
The month of February is filled with new tech launches including new generation smartphone models. In the past few days, we saw smartphones like the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra, Galaxy F06 5G, and others being launched. Now, some of the crucial models are yet to make their debut in the smartphone market. Therefore, check out the list of smartphones confirmed to be launched next week.
Vivo X200 FE
iPhone SE 4: Apple's CEO recently shared a teaser for a new product launch event on February 19. Therefore, it is speculated that the iPhone SE 4 will be launched during the event. The smartphone is expected to come with significant upgrades such as a new and bigger design, a Powerful A18 chip, a 48MP single rear camera, Apple Intelligence features, and much more. Reports suggest that the smartphone will be priced at around Rs.50000.
Vivo X200 FE
Vivo V50: Vivo has confirmed the launch of a new V series smartphone, the V50 on February 17. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 paired with up to 12GB RAM. It will feature a dual camera setup that may consist of a 50MP primary camera with OIS support and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, the Vivo V50 is getting a significant battery upgrade with a 6000mAh battery.
Oppo Find N5: Oppo is launching its new generation foldable model, the Find N5 on February 20 in China. While we expected a global launch with OnePlus Open 2. However, OnePlus has confirmed that it will not launch a foldable smartphone this year. However, the Find N5 will be the thinnest foldable in the world as reported by Oppo executives.
Realme P3 Pro: Realme will debut its new generation P series smartphone, the Realme P3 Pro on February 18. This is a mid-range series smartphone which is teased to feature a segment's first glow in dark rear panel design. The smartphone is also teased to be water resistant with IP66, IP68 and IP69 rating. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.
Vivo X200 FE
Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch with a Dimensity 9300+ processor and a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display in India soon. (Han Boxiao/ Weibo)

Vivo is preparing to launch a new device in the Indian market, the Vivo X200 FE. Initially, it was speculated that this device would be a variant of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, which was launched in China in October 2024. However, new reports suggest that India will get a different version, namely the Vivo X200 FE. The X200 FE will be positioned below the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro. It will offer a more budget-friendly alternative without compromising on essential features. There are also speculations that the Vivo X200 FE could be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which is set to launch in China this month.

Vivo X200 FE: Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to the SmartPrix report, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This display will offer an immersive viewing experience, suitable for gaming and media consumption. Under the hood, the phone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, with a possibility of a switch to the Dimensity 9400e processor.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs tipped, likely to have similar features as Flip 6- All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In the camera department, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to offer a triple camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone will likely sport a 50mp front camera to offer high-quality photos.

Also read: Apple unveils Pride edition sport band, watch face, and wallpapers to celebrate LGBTQ+ diversity - All details

The device is expected to run on FuntouchOS 15, based on Android 15. Vivo is likely to provide three years of OS updates and three years of security patches, which will ensure long-term support for the device. In terms of battery life, the Vivo X200 FE is anticipated to house a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, all within a lightweight body weighing just around 200 grams.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details

Vivo X200 FE: Price (Rumoured)

Rumours suggest that the phone will be available in two storage variants: 12GB RAM/256GB storage and 16GB RAM/512GB storage. With a price expected to fall in the Rs. 50,000 - Rs. 60,000 range, it could offer a competitive option for consumers in this segment. Vivo may also bring AI features, such as AI seasonal portraits, which have previously been exclusive to China.

First Published Date: 07 May, 13:48 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets