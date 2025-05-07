Vivo X200 FE could launch in India in July: Check expected specs, features, price and more

Vivo is preparing to launch a new device in the Indian market, the Vivo X200 FE. Initially, it was speculated that this device would be a variant of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, which was launched in China in October 2024. However, new reports suggest that India will get a different version, namely the Vivo X200 FE. The X200 FE will be positioned below the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro. It will offer a more budget-friendly alternative without compromising on essential features. There are also speculations that the Vivo X200 FE could be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which is set to launch in China this month.

Vivo X200 FE: Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to the SmartPrix report, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This display will offer an immersive viewing experience, suitable for gaming and media consumption. Under the hood, the phone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, with a possibility of a switch to the Dimensity 9400e processor.

In the camera department, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to offer a triple camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone will likely sport a 50mp front camera to offer high-quality photos.

The device is expected to run on FuntouchOS 15, based on Android 15. Vivo is likely to provide three years of OS updates and three years of security patches, which will ensure long-term support for the device. In terms of battery life, the Vivo X200 FE is anticipated to house a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, all within a lightweight body weighing just around 200 grams.

Vivo X200 FE: Price (Rumoured)

Rumours suggest that the phone will be available in two storage variants: 12GB RAM/256GB storage and 16GB RAM/512GB storage. With a price expected to fall in the Rs. 50,000 - Rs. 60,000 range, it could offer a competitive option for consumers in this segment. Vivo may also bring AI features, such as AI seasonal portraits, which have previously been exclusive to China.