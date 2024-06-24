Vivo X200 Pro display, processor, and more details revealed ahead of launch: Here's what to expect

Last year, the Vivo X100 created a huge buzz among smartphone users in the flagship segment. Now, the company is working on the next generation smartphone in addition to a new model joining the X series lineup with Vivo X200 Pro. The rumours about the “Pro” device recently surfaced on the internet and a reliable tipster has revealed some details about the upcoming smartphone, giving us an idea of what Vivo might be planning. Know what the Vivo X200 Pro has in store for users.

Also read: Vivo Y58 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 6.7-inch FHD+ display

You may be interested in 21% OFF 21% OFF Vivo V30 Peacock Green

Peacock Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 19% OFF 19% OFF Vivo Y200 Pro Silk Black

Silk Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Vivo Y200e 5G Saffron Delight

Saffron Delight 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 21% OFF 21% OFF Vivo Y200 5G 256GB Desert Gold

Desert Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Vivo X200 Pro expected specs

A tipster named Digital Chat Station shared a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Gadgets360), claiming that the Vivo X200 Pro is in the works and revealing several specifications about the device. The tipster tipped that the X200 Pro is expected to feature a curved display with narrow bezels and 1.5K resolution. The tipster was sceptical of the display size, however, it was revealed that it would fall between 6.7 and 6.8 inches. It is also expected that the smartphone will likely feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for lock authentication.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Vivo to open Rs. 3,000 crore mobile manufacturing facility in Greater Noida in July 2024

The Vivo X200 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset which is an upgraded version of last year's MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC that powers the Vivo X100 Pro. With upcoming X-series devices, Vivo is planning to integrate a silicon battery configuration with a battery size of 6000mAh. Apart from display, battery and processor, the tipster also revealed that the Vivo X200 Pro may feature new and upgraded sensors in terms of camera configuration. The smartphone will likely come with a triple-camera setup which may also include a periscope lens.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Review: Foldable marvel with a price tag of Rs.1,59,999

These are some of the leaked specs of the upcoming Vivo X-series smartphone which is based on speculation. Therefore, we must wait for the official launch to confirm what Vivo has planned for its flagship range of smartphones this year. Since the launch is months away, more leaks about the smartphone will also circulate.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!