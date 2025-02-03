Vivo X200 Pro Mini finally headed to India soon, two variants expected: Report

Vivo launched the X200 series in India, which featured the Vivo X200 as well as the X200 Pro in December 2024. However, the third model in the lineup, the Vivo X200 Mini, was notably missing and remained exclusive to China.

This disappointed many fans who wanted to get the Mini for its compact size, coming in at 6.3 inches, but couldn't due to its unavailability. However, based on a new report by Smartprix, the smaller flagship could finally be coming to India.

You may be interested in 7% OFF 7% OFF Vivo X200 Pro Titanium Gray

Titanium Gray 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 19% OFF 19% OFF Vivo Y300 Titanium Silver

Titanium Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 23% OFF 23% OFF Vivo Y300 Plus Silk Black

Silk Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 46% OFF 46% OFF Vivo V40e Royal Bronze

Royal Bronze 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also Read: Is your Aadhaar being misused? Know how to track usage, report fraud, and secure your identity now

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Vivo X200 Pro Mini: Here's what we know so far

Smartprix, in partnership with tipster Yogesh Brar, reports that Vivo will indeed launch the X200 Pro Mini in the Indian market after its earlier exclusivity in China. The report suggests that this could happen by Q2 2025.

As for pricing, it is expected to be in the sub-70,000 price bracket, bringing it close to the standard X200. If Vivo prices it sensibly, it could drive strong sales, especially due to its superior camera system.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini specifications and features

Just like the rest of the X200 lineup, the device is expected to feature the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is MediaTek's current flagship.

For the display, it gets a 6.31-inch Quad Curved panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Smartprix also reports that the Indian variant could be available in two configurations: a 12GB + 256GB model and a 16GB + 512GB model.

Coming to the cameras, the device is expected to feature a triple-camera setup powered by ZEISS, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens.

For battery and charging, the phone is said to get a 5700 mAh unit, with support for 90W fast charging. For biometrics, it will include an in-display fingerprint scanner. And for software, it runs on Android 15 with FunTouchOS 15 on top.

Also Read: GTA 6 leak uncovers early Vice City build, showing debug menus, asset tweaks, and variants