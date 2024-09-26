Vivo X200 Pro Mini officially confirmed ahead of October 14 launch; Here’s what to expect
Vivo has confirmed the launch of its X200 series in China on October 14, including the new Vivo X200 Pro Mini model.
Vivo has announced the upcoming launch of the X200 series, scheduled for October 14 in China. This series will succeed the Vivo X100 lineup and is set to include two primary models: the Vivo X200 and the Vivo X200 Pro. Recently, speculation regarding a mini variant surfaced, and the company's vice president, Jia Jingdong, confirmed the Vivo X200 Pro Mini as part of this lineup.
Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro Mini Confirmed
In a recent Weibo post, Jia Jingdong introduced Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen as the brand ambassador for the X200 series. This post featured a promotional image linked to the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, providing official confirmation of its existence. Although no specific hardware details were disclosed, the use of the “Mini” designation suggests that this model may offer a more compact form factor compared to its counterparts. The introduction of multiple models in the X-series reflects Vivo's strategy to expand its offerings this year, in contrast to last year's lineup that included only the Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Ultra, followed by the later releases of the X100s and X100s Pro.
Vivo X200 Pro Mini: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Currently, reports indicate that the Vivo X200 Pro Mini will serve as a smaller version of the Vivo X200 Pro. Speculations suggest that it might feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, alongside a higher refresh rate and a punch-hole design for the front camera. In contrast, the standard X200 Pro is expected to have a larger display, measuring between 6.7 and 6.8 inches.
The Vivo X200 Pro Mini may utilise the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, which will make its debut in October, marking a step up from the Dimensity 9300 used in the standard X200 model. The device might also carry an IP68 or IP69 rating, ensuring resistance to water and dust. Additionally, camera capabilities may include Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), enhancing photography quality.
Further specifications about the Vivo X200 series remain undisclosed, but the X200 Pro Mini aims to appeal to consumers looking for a compact smartphone that does not compromise on performance or camera quality.
