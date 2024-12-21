Vivo X200 Pro vs Vivo X100 Pro: Here’s what’s new in the new generation smartphone

Vivo X200 Pro vs Vivo X100 Pro: Vivo has launched the new flagship X series smartphones in India with some eye-catching upgrades over its predecessor. While both new models are impressive, the Vivo X200 Pro has been gaining much popularity for its camera capabilities and its performance with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. But, is the new generation model really worth the hype over last year's Vivo X100 Pro? Well, let's check out the detailed comparison between Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X100 Pro to know what's new the company has introduced and if it's worth upgrading or not.

Vivo X200 Pro vs Vivo X100 Pro: Design and display

The Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X100 Pro come with an identical design supporting glass body and aluminium alloy frame. However, the X200 Pro has come with some noticeable refinements such as a flat screen, a proportionate metal ring on the camera, and a good grip. Additionally, the new generation has received an additional IP69 rating for water jet resistance. Therefore, there are a few design improvements, its most the same as the X100 Pro.

For display, both smartphones come with identical features such as a 6.78-inch display, 1.5K+ resolution, 8T LTPO technology, and others. However, the X200 Pro features a quad-curved display instead of a fully curved display. It also supports the new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and comes with better-armoured glass than X100 Pro.

Vivo X200 Pro vs Vivo X100 Pro: Camera

The Vivo X200 Pro features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT primary camera, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera, and a 200MP ZEISS APO periscope telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom. All cameras are also come with ZEISS optics and ZEISS T* coating

On the other hand, the Vivo X100 Pro comes with a 50MP Sony IMX 989 primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with a 4.3x optical zoom. While the zooming capabilities look better in specs, the performance with greater resolution and new ZEISS APO certification provides better results in Vivo X200 Pro.

Vivo X200 Pro vs Vivo X100 Pro: Performance and battery

The Vivo X200 Pro is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It also supports a new Vivo V3+ imaging chipset for enhanced camera performance. Whereas, the Vivo X100 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor which is built on older 3nm TSMC processors. However, it also offers LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a Vivo V3 chip.

For lasting performance, the Vivo X200 Pro is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. And the Vivo X100 Pro comes with a 5400mAh battery with 100W FlashCharge support.

Vivo X200 Pro vs Vivo X100 Pro: Price

The Vivo X200 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. ₹94,999 for a 16GB + 512GB storage variant. Whereas, the Vivo X100 Pro was launched at a price of ₹96,999 for a 16GB + 512GB variant.

