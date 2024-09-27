Vivo X200 series design officially confirmed ahead of launch- Know what’s coming

Vivo X200 series is expected to make its debut on October 14 with three rumoured models: Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro Mini. It is also suggested that there may be an additional model which may arrive with the moniker Vivo X200 Ultra sometime next year. Now, as the launch inching closer, Vivo has officially revealed the rear panel design of the upcoming X200 series. The image reveals a similar camera layout to the predecessor, however, the company have introduced new colour variants.

Vivo X200 series design

Han Boxiao, Vivo's Product Manager shared a post (via GSMArena) on the Chinese social media platform, Webio revealing the design and colour variants of the upcoming Vivo X200 series. While the design profile of the smartphone is mostly similar to the predecessor, Vivo has integrated new patterns and designs into the rear panel. Boxiao said in the post that the Vivo X200 series looks different from each angle, as it resembles “ocean in a storm, silk in the sun, or a gem with dew after rain.” Additionally, it was also revealed that the Vivo X200 series will come in two colour variants, Blue and White.

Vivo X200 series specifications and features (expected)

According to leaks and rumours, the Vivo X200 series is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. Recently, the benchmark score of the chipset was also revealed showcasing more than 3 million points on AnTuTu. The Vivo X200 Pro may come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO micro quad-curved display.

Since, it's a camera-focused smartphone, Vivo will likely collaborate with Zeiss Optics for advanced camera capabilities as it did with last year's X-series model. This year, the Pro model is rumoured to feature a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. The Vivo X200 Pro may feature a 6000mAh silicon battery, whereas, the standard model may come with a 5,600mAh battery.

Now, to confirm the specs, we will have to wait until October 14 for the Vivo X200 series launch.

