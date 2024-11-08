Vivo X200 series global launch imminent as official teaser released: Here’s what to expect

Vivo has officially teased the global launch of its X200 series, with the devices set to debut soon in Malaysia and other international markets. Here’s what we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 08 2024, 12:03 IST
Vivo has teased the global launch of its X200 series, with Malaysia expected to see it first. (Vivo )

Vivo has confirmed the imminent global release of its X200 series with the first teaser officially shared in Malaysia. The company has already begun marketing efforts in the region, signalling that the new devices could be launched as early as this month. This move follows approval from various certification platforms across multiple markets.

Vivo X200 Series Teases in Malaysia

The teaser displayed in Malaysia highlights the arrival of the Vivo X200 series, marking the company's upcoming entry into the local market. With the X200 and X200 Pro models recently appearing on Malaysia's SIRIM certification platform, their release is expected to happen soon. The devices have also received necessary approvals from the Bluetooth SIG and certification agencies in other regions, including India, Indonesia, and Europe.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series colour variants tipped ahead of January 2025 launch

In addition to these two models, Vivo also offers the X200 Pro Mini in China. However, this compact version has not been certified outside of China, suggesting it may remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

Vivo X200 and X200 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch OLED 8T LTPS micro-quad-curved display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4500nits peak brightness. The device also includes a 2160Hz PWM dimming and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. The Pro variant boasts a slightly larger 6.78-inch OLED 8T LTPO micro-quad-curved screen, with identical display features, but upgraded with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Also read: Realme 14 series is set to launch in India soon: Check expected specs, price and more

Both models are powered by the Dimensity 9400 chipset and come with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The X200 has a 5,800mAh battery, while the Pro version comes with a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 90W wired charging. The Pro model also offers 30W wireless charging capabilities.

For selfies, both phones are equipped with a 32MP Samsung S5KKD1 camera. The rear camera setup on the X200 includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP LYT-600 3x periscope lens with OIS. The Pro model, however, upgrades the main sensor to a 50MP LYT-818 with OIS and features a 200MP Samsung S5KHP9 3.7x periscope lens, maintaining the same ultra-wide sensor.

Also read: iQOO 13 confirmed to launch in India on this date: Colour options and other key specs revealed

Both phones will ship with FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, dual speakers, and advanced connectivity features like Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. The Pro model will also include USB Gen 3.2 and an IP68/69-rated chassis, making it more durable.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 12:03 IST
