Vivo X200 series India launch soon: 5 things to expect from the latest camera-centric flagships

Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are set to launch in India soon, and we already know a lot about them. Here are 5 key details you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 14 2024, 18:16 IST
Vivo X200 series India launch soon: 5 things to expect from the latest camera-centric flagships
Vivo X200 and X200 Pro models feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (Han Boxiao/ Weibo)

As the year-end approaches, several smartphone releases are still lined up, including the Vivo X200 series, which was recently unveiled in China. These camera-centric devices are expected to arrive in the Indian market next month in December, according to several reports. Here are five key things we already know about the Vivo X200 series:

Vivo X200 Pro Mini Not Launching in India

Unfortunately for small phone enthusiasts, the smallest device in the series, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini with a 6.3-inch display, will not be coming to India. Although compact, it shares many of the same high-end specifications as its pricier counterparts, including a comparable camera system.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo X200 Gets MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset As The Headliner

Both the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro models feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset in China, and it is anticipated that the Indian versions will have the same processor. This flagship chipset is built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm architecture, and benchmark tests show it to rival Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite and Apple's A18 Pro in performance.

Vivo X200 Series: Camera System

Vivo X200 includes a 50MP main Sony LYT818 camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP Zeiss APU telephoto lens. The X200 Pro, meanwhile, sports a 50MP main Sony IMX921 camera, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto lens. Both models, like the Chinese models, could be tuned by Zeiss for the India market as well.

Other Specifications

In China, both models are available with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The X200 Pro has a 6.78-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits, while the X200 has a 6.67-inch OLED display. The X200 comes with a 5,800mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging, whereas the X200 Pro is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and 90W fast charging capability.

Vivo X200 Series: Expected Pricing in India

While exact India pricing remains uncertain, the Vivo X200 series in China is priced around 50,000 for the X200 and approximately 64,000 for the X200 Pro. However, given past trends, Indian prices may vary slightly (will be more) from the Chinese market.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 18:16 IST
