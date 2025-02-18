Vivo X200 Ultra and X200S with 35mm camera to launch in mid-April: Check expected features, specs and more
Vivo is set to unveil the X200 Ultra and X200S with exciting new features, including a 35mm camera, by mid-April 2025. Here's what to expect.
Vivo is preparing to launch two new smartphones, the Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200S, by mid-April 2025. This move comes as various smartphone makers, including Samsung, have recently introduced their premium models in multiple markets. Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra hit the market, and other brands like Xiaomi and Oppo are also expected to release new “Ultra” devices soon. Xiaomi's Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to launch later this month, while Oppo may reveal its Find X8 Ultra by March.
Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200S: Features and Specifications
A leak from tipster Experience More reveals important details about the upcoming Vivo devices, including their expected launch timeframe and camera specifications. According to the leak, both the Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200S are set to be released between mid and late April in China. This aligns with the six-month gap following the launch of the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro in October 2024.
mobile to buy?
Vivo X200 Ultra: Camera Upgrades
The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to feature a significant camera upgrade, adopting a 35mm equivalent focal length for its primary camera. This follows in the footsteps of Nubia, which has used a 35mm camera on its flagship devices, such as the Nubia Z50 Ultra from 2023. Unlike previous models with a 1-inch primary sensor, the X200 Ultra will reportedly use a 1/1.28-inch, 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1.5x zoom, offering the 35mm equivalent view by default. If well-received, this camera feature could influence future Vivo models, including Pro versions, and possibly spark wider adoption across the smartphone industry.
New Chipset and Possible Additions in April Event
Apart from the camera, the Vivo X200 Ultra will be the first in the X200 series to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the X200S will feature the newer Dimensity 9400 Plus. Along with these models, Vivo is also expected to introduce a new purple edition of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini during the same event in April.
