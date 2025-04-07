Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like

Vivo X200 Ultra is launching on April 21. Here’s how the smartphone may look from a design perspective.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2025, 15:33 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like
Know what the Vivo X200 Ultra has in store for users. (Vivo)

Vivo is all set to launch another flagship phone, the Vivo X200 Ultra, on April 21. This new smartphone will join the Vivo X200 series but will be placed higher than the X200 Pro model, bringing additional flagship features. Now, just a few days ahead of launch, the smartphone's hands-on design has been tipped, showcasing its slightly new rear panel texture and the similar circular camera module. Alongside the design, we also get a glimpse of the potential colour variants. If you have been waiting for the Vivo X200 Ultra, then know what this new flagship smartphone has in store for users in terms of design, specs, and features.

Vivo X200 Ultra design and colour variants

The hands-on video of the upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra has been tipped, giving us a detailed view of the smartphone's design. As expected, it retains a similar design as the X200 and X200 Pro with a massive circular camera module, quad-curved OLED display, and flat edges. However, the rear panel has a textured dual-tone design and a new Action Button on the right side of the frame.

Also Read

Within the camera module, we can spot three camera sensors and Zeiss branding at the centre, giving greater focus to its photography experiences. Apart from the design, we also spotted two colour variants for the Vivo X200 Ultra, one in silver and the other in reddish maroon, both retaining a glossy matte finish. Now, we just have to wait for the official reveal to confirm what the new Vivo Ultra model will look like.

Vivo X200 Ultra: What to expect

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X200 Ultra will likely feature a 6.82-inch quad-curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone will feature a triple-camera setup that may include a 50MP Sony LYT-818 main camera, a 50MP Sony LYT-818 ultrawide camera, and a 200MP Samsung HP9 periscope telephoto lens. It may also include a pre and post-processing chip, namely the Vivo S1 and V3+ chips. We expect the smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, bringing powerful performance features.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 15:32 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets