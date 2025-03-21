Vivo X200 Ultra key specifications and features tipped online ahead of the launch - Details
Vivo X200 Ultra is set to launch next month, with its display, camera, and battery specifications, along with major advancements in camera technology tipped online.
Vivo is preparing for the launch of its X200 Ultra next month in China, and new leaks have emerged, shedding light on the device's key features. Tipster Digital Chat Station has disclosed some of the X200 Ultra's specifications, including details on its display, camera setup, and battery. Vivo's product manager, Han Boxiao, has also hinted at significant advancements in the smartphone's camera technology. These enhancements, combined with the device's strong hardware, suggest that the X200 Ultra may make a significant impact in the flagship smartphone market.
Vivo X200 Ultra: Specifications and Features (Leaked)
According to the leaked information via Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Vivo X200 Ultra will sport a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a micro-quad-curved design. The BOE-supplied screen will deliver a 2K+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and detailed viewing experience. It will also feature a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for added security. The phone is expected to be durable, with an IP68/69 rating for water and dust resistance.
You may be interested in
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- 6.72 inches Display Size
- Rose Red
- 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
- 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
- Titanium Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Natural Green
- 12 GB / 16 GB RAM
- 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Also read: Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra global launch date confirmed: Here's when and what to expect
mobile to buy?
Vivo X200 Ultra: Camera Technology
One of the standout features of the X200 Ultra is its impressive triple-camera setup. The camera system will include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. These sensors will likely be supported by Sony's LYT-818 sensors for the main and ultra-wide cameras and Samsung's HP9 sensor with a larger aperture for the periscope lens. Han Boxiao confirmed that the camera will cover focal lengths of 14mm, 35mm, and 85mm, offering a versatile photography experience. Additionally, the periscope lens will be the largest ever used in a Vivo smartphone, surpassing the one used in the X100 Ultra. The new lens design, with an f/2.27 aperture, is expected to capture 38 percent more light, improving low-light performance and image clarity. Enhanced autofocus and stabilisation features will further improve image quality across various zoom levels.
Also read: Motorola Razr 60 specs tipped ahead of global launch: Here's what we know so far
The X200 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering high performance. The phone will also include a 6,000mAh battery, with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, ensuring long-lasting battery life and quick charging capabilities. The device is expected to feature satellite connectivity through Beidou-3 short message communication, enhancing its ability to stay connected even in remote areas. The X200 Ultra will be available in wine red, black, and white colour options.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71742546318417