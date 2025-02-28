Vivo X200 Ultra launch soon: Know about expected camera upgrades

The Vivo X200 Ultra is slated to launch in April with some advanced features over the other X200 series models. As we wait for the official launch, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have been making turns over the internet. Now, in a new leak, the Vivo X200 Ultra camera features have been tipped, showcasing two Sony LYT-818 sensors. If you have been waiting for an ultra premium smartphone, especially for photography, then you might want to wait for the Vivo X200 Ultra launch. Here's everything you need to know about the Vivo X200 Ultra and what upgrades are expected so far.

Vivo X200 Ultra launch: Camera upgrades

A new leak on a Chinese social media platform has been spotted by a user who goes by the name Xiaomi Technology (via Gadgets360), who claimed that the upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra could come with two 50MP cameras with 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 sensors. These two sensors will also accompany a 200MP telephoto lens with a Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor. Furthermore, the tipster also tipped a promotional image for the Vivo X200 Ultra, which showcased the smartphone's design from the frame, giving us a glimpse of the camera bump. Considering the image, the camera bump is quite refined and looks less bulky than the Vivo X200 Pro, which we tested earlier in December. Alongside the side framing design, we could also spot a new button, which is expected to function similarly to iPhone's Action Button.

Vivo X200 Ultra launch: What to expect

The upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra will likely feature a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone could also offer advanced AI features such as the AI Eraser, AI Transcript Assist, AI Photo Enhance, AI Note Assist, and much more. Previously, the smartphone was rumoured to include the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but new reports suggest a MediaTek chip. Now, to confirm these claims, we may have to wait until the launch in April.

