Vivo X200 Ultra launch soon: Know about expected camera upgrades

Vivo X200 Ultra launch time, camera specs, and a new button surface online. Here’s what Vivo could launch in the coming weeks.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 28 2025, 13:17 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra launch soon: Know about expected camera upgrades
Here’s what the upgraded camera features of the upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra looks like. (Aishwarya Panda)

The Vivo X200 Ultra is slated to launch in April with some advanced features over the other X200 series models. As we wait for the official launch, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have been making turns over the internet. Now, in a new leak, the Vivo X200 Ultra camera features have been tipped, showcasing two Sony LYT-818 sensors. If you have been waiting for an ultra premium smartphone, especially for photography, then you might want to wait for the Vivo X200 Ultra launch. Here's everything you need to know about the Vivo X200 Ultra and what upgrades are expected so far.

Also read: Vivo Y39 5G with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor launched: Check price, availability and more

You may be interested in

19% OFF
Vivo Y300
  • Titanium Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹21,999Original price:₹26,999
Buy now
23% OFF
Vivo Y300 Plus
  • Silk Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹22,999Original price:₹29,999
Buy now
46% OFF
Vivo V40e
  • Royal Bronze
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹27,499Original price:₹50,999
Buy now
20% OFF
Vivo V40
  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹31,950Original price:₹39,999
Buy now

Vivo X200 Ultra launch: Camera upgrades

A new leak on a Chinese social media platform has been spotted by a user who goes by the name Xiaomi Technology (via Gadgets360), who claimed that the upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra could come with two 50MP cameras with 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 sensors. These two sensors will also accompany a 200MP telephoto lens with a Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor. Furthermore, the tipster also tipped a promotional image for the Vivo X200 Ultra, which showcased the smartphone's design from the frame, giving us a glimpse of the camera bump. Considering the image, the camera bump is quite refined and looks less bulky than the Vivo X200 Pro, which we tested earlier in December. Alongside the side framing design, we could also spot a new button, which is expected to function similarly to iPhone's Action Button.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Vivo T4X confirmed to feature a 50MP AI rear camera and an IR blaster: Here's what more to expect

Vivo X200 Ultra launch: What to expect

The upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra will likely feature a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone could also offer advanced AI features such as the AI Eraser, AI Transcript Assist, AI Photo Enhance, AI Note Assist, and much more. Previously, the smartphone was rumoured to include the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but new reports suggest a MediaTek chip. Now, to confirm these claims, we may have to wait until the launch in April. 

Also read: Vivo X200 Ultra and X200S with 35mm camera to launch in mid-April: Check expected features, specs and more

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Feb, 13:17 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Vivo X200 Ultra launch soon: Know about expected camera upgrades
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
OPPO Find X8 Ultra

OPPO Find X8 Ultra officially confirmed to launch in April: Here’s what to expect
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 Online

Rockstar Games drops surprise GTA 5 Online March update pre-load, but only for certain PC players
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 fans predict trailer 2 release date after Borderlands 4 announcement raises speculation
GTA 5 PC update

GTA 5 set to join Xbox PC Game Pass soon alongside major free PC update - All details
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 drops MyUniverse mode show intros, leaves future return possibility open for updates
GTA 6

Counting down to GTA 6? Rockstar's exciting lineup will keep you hooked until its release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    OPPO Find X8 Ultra officially confirmed to launch in April: Here’s what to expect

    OPPO Find X8 Ultra

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets