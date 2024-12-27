Vivo X200 Ultra launch timeline tipped: Know about Vivo’s product launch timeline for 2025

Vivo recently announced the flagship X200 series in India and it has been gaining much recognition for its exceptional camera performance. Now, the new year is just around the corner and Vivo has greater plans for flagship launched in the first half of 2025. Reportedly, Vivo's product launch timeline for 2025 was tipped that consist of several upcoming products. It was also showcases that the company will match the launch timeline of its flagship ship device as 2024. Additionally, the launch timeline also hinted towards the launch of Vivo X200 Ultra earlier than scheduled.

Vivo X200 Ultra launch

In 2025, Vivo is expected to launch several flagship products including the Vivo X200 Ultra, and the new generation foldable, the Vivo X Fold 4 or Vivo X Fold 4 Pro. Now, based on the leaked product launch timeline for 2025 (via Gadegts360), the Vivo X200 Ultra could debut in April or March of 2025. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 which powered its other siblings. This year, the X100 Ultra debuted in the month of May, therefore, the new-gen is launching slightly earlier than expected.

Apart from the flagship X series model, Vivo is also rumoured to unveil the awaited Vivo X Fold 4 or Vivo X Fold 4 Pro. Reportedly, the foldable are expected to launch in June or July of 2025. However, the launch India timeline for the Vivo foldable is uncertain. Vivo launched the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in India this year, gaining much appreciation. Therefore, we expect that the device could again be introduced in India with the new generation.

In addition to the new Vivo foldable, the company is also preparing for the launch of a large-screen-sized tablet and a mid-range series smartphone which will likely be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. Therefore, we need to keep a close eye towards the upcoming Vivo announcements surrounding new flagships and foldable devices for 2025.

