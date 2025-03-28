Vivo X200 Ultra likely bringing a major camera upgrades: Here’s what we know

Vivo X200 Ultra is confirmed to debut next month, although we have yet to get an official launch date. As of now, the smartphone will be introduced in China, and it may also make its global debut soon. This ultra variant is expected to bring several upgrades to the smartphone, such as a new chipset, camera features, battery and more. Earlier, Vivo's product manager, Han Boxiao, showed encouragement towards the Vivo X200 Ultra camera. Now, a leak has suggested that it may feature two imaging chips. If you have been waiting for a camera-centric phone, then know what the X200 Ultra has in store for you.

Also read: Vivo X200 Ultra key specifications and features tipped online ahead of the launch - Details

You may be interested in 13% OFF 13% OFF Vivo T4X 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.72 inches Display Size 14% OFF 14% OFF Vivo V50 Rose Red

Rose Red 8 GB / 12 GB RAM

8 GB / 12 GB RAM 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage 7% OFF 7% OFF Vivo X200 Pro Titanium Gray

Titanium Gray 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 12% OFF 12% OFF Vivo X200 Natural Green

Natural Green 12 GB / 16 GB RAM

12 GB / 16 GB RAM 256 GB / 512 GB Storage

Vivo X200 Ultra camera upgrade

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to get major camera upgrades over its predecessor and the Pro model launched last year. A new report has highlighted that the smartphone may feature two dedicated imaging chips, the vivo V3+ and the vivo VS1, which are expected to enhance the image's exposure and focus post-processing. This combination could bring improved low-light performance with greater clarity and noise reduction. The addition of vivo VS1, a pre-ISP module will manage pre-processing tasks which several brands such as Google, Samsung, and others have been doing for years.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Vivo X200 Ultra new details surface online, charging spec gather eyeballs

Additionally, it is also confirmed that the Vivo X200 Ultra will provide professional SLR portrait photos. Therefore, the smartphone could bring smart algorithms to manage different levels of lighting with the flash.

Vivo X200 Ultra: What we expect

The Vivo X200 Ultra could feature a 6.82-inch micro-quad-curved LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. It will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset instead of a MediaTek chip for improved performance. The smartphone may come with a triple-camera setup that will likely include a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-818 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with a Samsung HP9 sensor. The X200 Ultra may get a 6000mAh battery that may support a 90W fast wired charging. Now, we will have to wait until the launch to confirm the new camera technology and upgrades.

Also read: Vivo V50e set to launch soon with India-exclusive wedding portrait studio feature: Report