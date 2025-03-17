Vivo X200 Ultra new details surface online, charging spec gather eyeballs

Vivo X200 Ultra will soon make its global debut, joining the Vivo X200 series family with upgraded specifications and features. With the launch of Vivo X200 series, the company has attracted many buyers for its advanced camera capabilities, making it a reason for Vivo to bring the Ultra variant to the masses. Now, Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to debut next month in China as it has recently appeared on the 3C China certification, revealing its charging capabilities. Therefore, if you have been waiting to get your hands on the ultra variant of the Vivo X200 series, then, here's everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Vivo X200 Ultra launch: Charging specs

Vivo X200 Ultra was spotted on the 3C certification in China with the code name “Thanos 2.0.” Additionally, alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra, another Vivo smartphone was spotted which is expected to be the Vivo X200S. In terms of charging capabilities, the Vivo X200 Ultra will likely offer 100W wired charging. This may offer users with less waiting time for the battery to get fully recharged.

Previous leaks surrounding Vivo X200 Ultra have highlighted that the smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, unlike its siblings. It may also come with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. Alongside promising camera features, Vivo may also introduce a new imaging chip which is expected to be the new V4 chip. However, we are yet to get confirmation.

Additionally, in the world of flat display, Vivo may introduce a 2K quad-curved display, providing something unique from the competitors. As of now, Vivo X200 Ultra's India release has not been confirmed, but we expect to see the device launching after its official China launch next month. Now, to know more about the Vivo X200 Ultra, we will have to wait until launch. It should also be noted that if the device makes an Indian debut, some of the specs and features may differ in comparison to the China variant.

