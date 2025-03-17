Vivo X200 Ultra new details surface online, charging spec gather eyeballs

Vivo X200 Ultra could soon make its debut in China and later in global markets. Here’s what we know about the smartphone so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 17 2025, 08:55 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra new details surface online, charging spec gather eyeballs
Vivo X200 Ultra spotted on China’s 3C certification, know what it reveals about the smartphone. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Vivo X200 Ultra will soon make its global debut, joining the Vivo X200 series family with upgraded specifications and features. With the launch of Vivo X200 series, the company has attracted many buyers for its advanced camera capabilities, making it a reason for Vivo to bring the Ultra variant to the masses. Now, Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to debut next month in China as it has recently appeared on the 3C China certification, revealing its charging capabilities. Therefore, if you have been waiting to get your hands on the ultra variant of the Vivo X200 series, then, here's everything you need to know about the smartphone. 

Also read: Vivo X200 Ultra and X200S with 35mm camera to launch in mid-April: Check expected features, specs and more

You may be interested in

Vivo V50
  • Rose Red
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹34,999
Check details
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹94,999
Check details
Vivo X200
  • Natural Green
  • 12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹65,999
Check details
Vivo X200 5G
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.78 inches Display Size
₹19,999
Check details

Vivo X200 Ultra launch: Charging specs

Vivo X200 Ultra was spotted on the 3C certification in China with the code name “Thanos 2.0.” Additionally, alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra, another Vivo smartphone was spotted which is expected to be the Vivo X200S. In terms of charging capabilities, the Vivo X200 Ultra will likely offer 100W wired charging. This may offer users with less waiting time for the battery to get fully recharged. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Previous leaks surrounding Vivo X200 Ultra have highlighted that the smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, unlike its siblings. It may also come with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. Alongside promising camera features, Vivo may also introduce a new imaging chip which is expected to be the new V4 chip. However, we are yet to get confirmation. 

Also read: Vivo V50 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 9300+ chipset: Here's what and when to expect

Additionally, in the world of flat display, Vivo may introduce a 2K quad-curved display, providing something unique from the competitors. As of now, Vivo X200 Ultra's India release has not been confirmed, but we expect to see the device launching after its official China launch next month. Now, to know more about the Vivo X200 Ultra, we will have to wait until launch. It should also be noted that if the device makes an Indian debut, some of the specs and features may differ in comparison to the China variant. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Mar, 08:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Vivo X200 Ultra new details surface online, charging spec gather eyeballs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact finally brings controller support to Android after years of waiting in version 5.5
GTA 6 pre-order price leaks

GTA 6 pre-order price leaks, suggests potential price hike above typical AAA game costs
Assassin's Creed: Shadows

Assassin's Creed: Shadows free download leaves fans waiting, confused over missing rewards ahead of release
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks speculation: Is April 1 release date an April fool’s joke?
Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 PS5 release date announced: Cast, pricing, and pre-order details revealed

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets