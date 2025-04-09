Vivo X200 Ultra’s photography kit unveiled with seven smart features ahead of official launch

Vivo is gearing up to launch the X200 Ultra, and ahead of its debut, the company reveals exciting details about its new photography kit.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 09 2025, 13:38 IST
Icon
Vivo X200 Pro alternatives: 5 camera-centric smartphones you can buy
Vivo X200 Ultra
1/5 Oppo Find X8 Pro: This is a newly launched Oppo flagship powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip similar to the Vivo X200 Pro. It is also a camera-centred smartphone that features a quad camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT 808 main sensor, a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultrawide sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom, and a 50MP triple prism periscope telephoto camera with Sony LYT 600 sensor.  (Oppo)
Vivo X200 Ultra
2/5 iQOO 13: This can also become a great alternative to Vivo X200 Pro in terms of performance as the iQOO 13 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Additionally, with iQOO 13, the company has also made some upgrades to the camera which can compete with the advanced camera capabilities of the new Vivo X200 series. The smartphone features a 50MP triple camera setup, that captures high-quality images. (iQOO China)
Vivo X200 Ultra
3/5 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: This Samsung flagship is known to have one of the best cameras in the segment along with top-end performance. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and comes with a quad-camera setup featuring a 200 MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera with OIS support.  (HT Tech)
Vivo X200 Ultra
4/5 iPhone 16 Pro: This is the latest generation iPhone model with upgraded performance, Apple Intelligence, and advanced camera capabilities that make it a perfect Vivo X200 Pro alternative. The iPhone 16 Pro is powered by A18 Pro chipset with 8GB RAM, offering smooth performance. It features a triple camera setup that consists of a 48MP main camera, a 12 MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera.  (AFP)
Vivo X200 Ultra
5/5 Vivo X100 Ultra: Lastly, we have last year’s Vivo X100 Ultra which is also known to have advanced camera and performance features. It comes with a triple camera system that features a 50 MP main camera, a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera similar to Vivo X200 Pro and a 50MP ultrawide, making it a great alternative in the camera smartphone market.  (vivo)
Vivo X200 Ultra
icon View all Images
Vivo X200 Ultra's photography kit features have been revealed ahead of its official launch on April 21. (Vivo)

Vivo is set to reveal the highly anticipated Vivo X200 Ultra and other devices on April 21 in China. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the details of a special photography kit designed for X200 Ultra buyers. Vivo Product Manager Hano Boxiao shared the first glimpse of the kit, outlining its seven main features through a Weibo post.

Vivo X200 Ultra: Photography Kit Features (Confirmed)

The Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit promises to enhance the user experience, especially for those focused on mobile photography and videography. The kit's key features include:

You may be interested in

Vivo X200 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.78 inches Display Size
₹26,999
Check details
15% OFF
OPPO F29 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹27,999Original price:₹32,999
Buy now
17% OFF
OPPO F29
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹23,999Original price:₹28,999
Buy now
Realme P3 Ultra
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.83 inches Display Size
₹31,999
Buy now
21% OFF
Vivo V40e
  • Royal Bronze
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹26,999Original price:₹33,999
Buy now
Realme 14 Pro Plus
  • Pearl White
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
₹27,999
Check details
Vivo T3 Pro
  • Sandstone Orange
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹24,999
Check details

1. USB Type-C Connection: The kit supports a USB Type-C connection, reducing latency and ensuring more reliable and faster connectivity for seamless usage.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Built-in 2,300mAh Battery: The addition of a built-in 2,300mAh battery boosts the kit's outdoor shooting capabilities, providing extended power for photography and video recording sessions.

Also read: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus launching in India on April 17 with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset - Details

3. Integrated Kickstand: A built-in kickstand allows users to position their device upright, offering stability during shoots.

4. Dedicated Video Recording Button: The kit features a new, dedicated button that facilitates instant video recording with a single press, streamlining the process for content creators.

5. Retro Camera-Inspired Design: The design of the kit draws inspiration from retro cameras, adding aesthetic appeal while potentially offering various color options.

6. Professional Shoulder Strap: A stylish shoulder strap makes it easier to carry the entire setup comfortably, ideal for on-the-go shooting.

Also read: Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters

7. Unrevealed Seventh Feature: Vivo teased a secret seventh feature, promising to be the most impressive of all, but details have yet to be revealed.

In addition to the photography kit, the Vivo X200 Ultra's camera system is expected to deliver remarkable performance. The device will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-818 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP Samsung HP9 periscope telephoto lens. The X200 Ultra will support 4K recording at 60fps and cinematic 4K at 120fps, with advanced camera chips for enhanced processing.

Also read: CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing confirmed to launch in India on April 28: Know what's more coming

Vivo X200 Ultra: Colour Options

Vivo has also confirmed the X200 Ultra will be available in three colour variants: black, red, and silver. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the phone will offer a larger battery with wireless and bypass charging capabilities. It will also include a 2K display with Zeiss Master Color and armour glass protection for durability, alongside an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 13:38 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Vivo X200 Ultra’s photography kit unveiled with seven smart features ahead of official launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2: Full list of exclusive games confirmed for 2025 and beyond release
GTA 6 and Switch 2

GTA 6 and Switch 2 set to boost game spending despite rising global import tariffs: Report
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, expected price, games, key features and more
GTA 6 price

Leaked GTA 6 price sparks debate: Could Rockstar's next game set a new price standard?
Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass may add GTA 5 in April to prepare players for GTA 6 launch - Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets