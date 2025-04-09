Vivo X200 Ultra’s photography kit unveiled with seven smart features ahead of official launch

Vivo is set to reveal the highly anticipated Vivo X200 Ultra and other devices on April 21 in China. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the details of a special photography kit designed for X200 Ultra buyers. Vivo Product Manager Hano Boxiao shared the first glimpse of the kit, outlining its seven main features through a Weibo post.

Vivo X200 Ultra: Photography Kit Features (Confirmed)

The Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit promises to enhance the user experience, especially for those focused on mobile photography and videography. The kit's key features include:

1. USB Type-C Connection: The kit supports a USB Type-C connection, reducing latency and ensuring more reliable and faster connectivity for seamless usage.

2. Built-in 2,300mAh Battery: The addition of a built-in 2,300mAh battery boosts the kit's outdoor shooting capabilities, providing extended power for photography and video recording sessions.

3. Integrated Kickstand: A built-in kickstand allows users to position their device upright, offering stability during shoots.

4. Dedicated Video Recording Button: The kit features a new, dedicated button that facilitates instant video recording with a single press, streamlining the process for content creators.

5. Retro Camera-Inspired Design: The design of the kit draws inspiration from retro cameras, adding aesthetic appeal while potentially offering various color options.

6. Professional Shoulder Strap: A stylish shoulder strap makes it easier to carry the entire setup comfortably, ideal for on-the-go shooting.



7. Unrevealed Seventh Feature: Vivo teased a secret seventh feature, promising to be the most impressive of all, but details have yet to be revealed.

In addition to the photography kit, the Vivo X200 Ultra's camera system is expected to deliver remarkable performance. The device will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-818 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP Samsung HP9 periscope telephoto lens. The X200 Ultra will support 4K recording at 60fps and cinematic 4K at 120fps, with advanced camera chips for enhanced processing.

Vivo X200 Ultra: Colour Options

Vivo has also confirmed the X200 Ultra will be available in three colour variants: black, red, and silver. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the phone will offer a larger battery with wireless and bypass charging capabilities. It will also include a 2K display with Zeiss Master Color and armour glass protection for durability, alongside an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.