Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro launched in India: Check out specs, features, price, and more

Vivo X200 series launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, check out its features and pricing.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 12 2024, 15:15 IST
Vivo X200 series
Vivo X200 series comes with upgraded performance, new camera, and more. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

After months of anticipation, Vivo finally launched its new generation X series smartphones, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro in India. The Vivo X200 series comes with some upgraded camera features, flagship chipset, and AI features, making it a competitive smartphone in the high-end smartphone market. The series is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and new V3 chip, providing exceptional performance and camera capabilities. If you are aware of the hype for last year's Vivo X100 series, then check out what the new generation Vivo X200 series has in store for the users.

Vivo X200 Pro specifications

The Vivo X200 Pro features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO quad curved display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. It also offers Netflix HDR and  Dolby Vision support, enhancing the viewing experience. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset fabricated with second-generation 3nm process technology.  

More about Vivo X200 Pro
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

The smartphone is popular for its camera capabilities, and this year, Vivo has provided an upgraded triple camera setup that includes a 50MP ZEISS True Color main camera, a 200 MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The cameras are also powered by Vivo's in-house V3 chip which improves imaging performance. Lastly, the Vivo X200 Pro is backed by a 6000mAh battery. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo X200 specifications

The standard Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip similar to the Pro variant of the series. It also comes with a triple camera setup that features a 50 MP wide-angle main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The Vivo X200 is backed by a 5800 mAh battery for lasting performance. 

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Price and availability in India

The Vivo X200 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 65999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB variant . Whereas, the high end Vivo X200 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs.94999 for 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. 

The sale for Vivo X200 series starts on December 19.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 13:10 IST
