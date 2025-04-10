Vivo X200s battery and charging features officially confirmed ahead of launch; Details inside

Vivo has unveiled exciting details about the upcoming X200s, promising an impressive 6,200mAh battery, faster charging, and advanced features ahead of its April 21 launch.

Vivo has revealed its upcoming smartphone X200s battery and charging details ahead of launch in China. (Han Boxiao/ Weibo)

Vivo has officially revealed key details about its upcoming Vivo X200s, set to launch on April 21 in China. This new model is expected to bring several enhancements over the previous X200, with notable upgrades in both battery capacity and charging technology.

Vivo X200s: Battery and Key Features (Confirmed)

The Vivo X200s will come with a significant 6,200mAh battery, a step up from the 5,700mAh battery found in the X200. This larger battery is paired with a sleek design, measuring just 7.99mm thick, thanks to the use of advanced third-generation silicon-carbon negative electrode technology. This innovation helps the phone maintain a slim profile while offering an improved power source.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In addition to its larger battery, the Vivo X200s will feature 90W wired charging, allowing users to quickly recharge the device. Furthermore, it will support 40W wireless charging, a feature that is uncommon among flat-screen flagship smartphones in this category. These improvements position the Vivo X200s as a strong contender in the smartphone market, offering enhanced power management and charging speed.

Apart from the battery upgrades, the Vivo X200s will also include a 6.67-inch BOE Q10 flat panel display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain during prolonged use. A new single-point ultrasonic fingerprint sensor has been integrated into the device, providing secure access even when fingers are wet, and it has been repositioned for greater ease of use.

Another standout feature of the Vivo X200s is its deep integration with the iOS-style ecosystem. This allows users to mirror iPhone notifications, enjoy app continuity across Vivo and Apple devices, and transfer files quickly with just a tap.

The rear camera setup on the Vivo X200s will include a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation. These sensors will benefit from Zeiss T coating, enhancing clarity and reducing glare in both bright and low-light conditions. The Vivo X200s will be available in a range of colours, including black, white, lavender, and mint.

