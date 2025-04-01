Vivo X200s official colour variants and design tipped online: Here’s what to expect

Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo X200s soon with official colour options and specifications have been leaked online. Here’s everything you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 01 2025, 11:12 IST
Icon
The Vivo X200s is set to make its debut alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra with new colours, an upgraded chipset and an improved battery. (Representative image) (Han Boxiao/ Weibo)

Vivo has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Vivo X200s, set to debut alongside the X200 Ultra in April in China. Recently, the brand shared the first official renders of the X200s, which have revealed its colour variants. The company has also disclosed key details about the phone's features, as reiterated by tipster Digital Chat Station.

Vivo X200s: Colour Options and Key Features (Leaked)

The Vivo X200s will come in two colour options: Soft Purple and Mint Blue, according to Gizmochina report. Unlike its predecessor, the Vivo X200, which was launched in October 2024 with a micro-curved display, the X200s features a 6.67-inch flat display. The display, designed using BOE's Q10 technology, offers a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth visuals. Additionally, the device has integrated an advanced ultrasonic fingerprint sensor to enhance both security and convenience.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a sale to begin in India on April 16: Check price, sale offers, features, and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Under the hood, the Vivo X200s will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, an upgraded version of the Dimensity 9400. This new chip includes one Cortex-X925 ultra-core, three Cortex-X4 performance cores, and four Cortex-A720 cores. The primary core, clocked at 3.7GHz, aims to provide faster gaming loads, superior multitasking, and optimised single-core performance. Early benchmark tests for the Dimensity 9400 have already exceeded 3 million points on AnTuTu, with the upgraded version expected to deliver even higher scores.

Also read: Vivo V50e launch teased: Know about revealed colour variants, camera features, and more

The phone is expected to be equipped with a 6,000mAh Plus battery, a slight upgrade from the 5,800mAh battery found in the Vivo X200. It supports 90W wired charging, along with wireless charging capabilities. For photography enthusiasts, the Vivo X200s features a Zeiss-branded triple-camera setup, each with a 50MP sensor. The system includes a 3x periscope telephoto lens, providing focal lengths from 15mm to 70mm with variable apertures ranging from f/1.57 to f/2.57.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 11:12 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets