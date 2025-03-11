Vivo Y29s 5G with 90Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chipset and 50MP camera launched- All details
Vivo has launched the Y29s 5G, featuring a 90Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chipset, and enhanced durability. Here's what the latest addition offers.
Vivo has unveiled the Y29s 5G, the latest model in its Y29 series, joining the Y29 (4G) and Y29 (5G). The new device is now listed on Vivo's global website, showcasing its specifications and features. Here's a closer look at the Vivo Y29s 5G and what it offers.
Vivo Y29s 5G: Specifications and Features
The Vivo Y29s 5G comes with a 6.74-inch LCD display featuring a waterdrop notch. It offers a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 570 nits. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built using a 6nm process, delivering efficient performance. It includes 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, with the option to expand storage by up to 2TB via a microSD card.
For photography, the Y29s 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. The main sensor is a 50MP unit, while a 0.08MP auxiliary sensor supports additional functions. The front camera is a 5MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The device operates on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15.
Vivo Y29s 5G houses a 5,500mAh battery that supports 15W charging. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and GPS. Although NFC is available in certain regions, it is not included in Malaysia. The device offers IP64-rated dust and water resistance, as well as SGS and military-grade shock resistance for durability.
Currently, the Vivo Y29s 5G is available in a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It comes in two colors: Titanium Gold and Jade Green. The official price has not yet been disclosed.
Vivo Y300i 5G Launched
In related news, Vivo has also introduced the Y300i 5G in China as part of its Y series. The Y300i features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 6.68-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel rear camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The Vivo Y300i 5G will be available in China starting March 14, with a starting price of CNY 1,499 (approx.. Rs. 18,000).
