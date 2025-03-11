Vivo Y29s 5G with 90Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chipset and 50MP camera launched- All details

Vivo has launched the Y29s 5G, featuring a 90Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chipset, and enhanced durability. Here's what the latest addition offers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2025, 16:09 IST
Smartphones launching in February 2025: Vivo V50, Samsung Galaxy A56, and more
Vivo Y29s 5G
1/5 Vivo V50: In a recent leak, it was highlighted that Vivo is expected to launch its new generation V series smartphone in February. While the Vivo V50 Pro may launch later, the Vivo V50 may launch in the coming days with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The smartphone will likley feature a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
2/5 Samsung Galaxy A56: Another smartphone that is expected to launch this month is the Samsung Galaxy A56 which will be a mid-range series smartphone. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Exynos 1580 SoC which may provide promising day-to-day performance. It may also come with a 50MP triple-camera setup and a 5100mAh battery.  (Samsung Galaxy)
3/5 iQOO Neo 10R: This smartphone is already confirmed to launch in India. Based on recent spottings on certifications and leaks, the iQOO Neo 10R is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The smartphone is also expected to be launched under Rs.30000. Therefore, in the mid-range segment users may get some promising performance.  (Amazon)
Vivo Y29s 5G
4/5 Xiaomi 15 Series: This is a flagship series smartphone which may include Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. The smartphones are also expected to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Apart from performance, the series will also focus on the camera, wherein, the vanilla model may feature a 50MP triple camera setup.  (Xiaomi)
Vivo Y29s 5G
5/5 Realme Neo 7:  This smartphone has been in talks for quite some time with rumours surrounding the global launch. Reportedly, the Realme Neo 7 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Now, the official launch may take place this month. (Realme)
Vivo Y29s 5G
Vivo has launched the Y29s 5G with a 90Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chip, and durable design. (Vivo)

Vivo has unveiled the Y29s 5G, the latest model in its Y29 series, joining the Y29 (4G) and Y29 (5G). The new device is now listed on Vivo's global website, showcasing its specifications and features. Here's a closer look at the Vivo Y29s 5G and what it offers.

Vivo Y29s 5G: Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y29s 5G comes with a 6.74-inch LCD display featuring a waterdrop notch. It offers a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 570 nits. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built using a 6nm process, delivering efficient performance. It includes 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, with the option to expand storage by up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For photography, the Y29s 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. The main sensor is a 50MP unit, while a 0.08MP auxiliary sensor supports additional functions. The front camera is a 5MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The device operates on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15.

Vivo Y29s 5G houses a 5,500mAh battery that supports 15W charging. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and GPS. Although NFC is available in certain regions, it is not included in Malaysia. The device offers IP64-rated dust and water resistance, as well as SGS and military-grade shock resistance for durability.

Currently, the Vivo Y29s 5G is available in a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It comes in two colors: Titanium Gold and Jade Green. The official price has not yet been disclosed.

Vivo Y300i 5G Launched

In related news, Vivo has also introduced the Y300i 5G in China as part of its Y series. The Y300i features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 6.68-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel rear camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The Vivo Y300i 5G will be available in China starting March 14, with a starting price of CNY 1,499 (approx.. Rs. 18,000).

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 16:09 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets