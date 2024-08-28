 Vivo Y300 Pro 5G launch date and other key details revealed ahead of official announcement- All details | Mobile News

Vivo Y300 Pro 5G launch date and other key details revealed ahead of official announcement- All details

Vivo Y300 Pro 5G is set to launch soon in China and other global markets. Ahead of its launch, key details, specifications, and features have been revealed online. Here’s what to expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2024, 12:55 IST
Icon
Vivo T3 5G specs, price and much more leaked ahead of launch on March 21
Vivo Y300 Pro 5G
1/5 The new Vivo T3 will make its debut on March 21, 2024 in India. The smartphone is expected to launch in the mid-range segment with some new feature offerings. The company recently launched the Vivo V30 series, now another new device is set to launch this week. Have a look at what’s expected to come with the new Vivo T3.  (Vivo )
Vivo Y300 Pro 5G
2/5 According to reports, the Vivo T3 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it may offer up to 1800 nits of peak brightness, enabling users to use the smartphone during harsh sunlight conditions.  ( Vivo)
Vivo Y300 Pro 5G
3/5 The Vivo T3 will be likely equipped with the  MediaTek 7200 chipset which may also be paired with Arm Mali G610 GPU to enhance the graphics of the device. The smartphone may also feature a 5,000mAh battery which is expected to support 44W fast charging.  ( Vivo)
Vivo Y300 Pro 5G
4/5 For photography, the Vivo T3 is expected to come with a triple-camera setup which may include a 50MP Sony camera with OIS, a 2MP telephoto camera and an additional sensor. On the front, the smartphone may sport a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is expected to have a starting price of Rs.20999.  (Vivo)
Vivo Y300 Pro 5G
5/5 Lastly, the Vivo T3 is expected to offer LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It may also support Bluetooth version 5.3, WiFi 6, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance. However, note that these specifications are based on leaks and rumors.  (Vivo )
Vivo Y300 Pro 5G
icon View all Images
Vivo Y300 Pro 5G is expected to launch soon, with key details revealed through various benchmarking and certification sites. (Vivo)

Vivo is set to launch its latest 5G smartphone - the Vivo Y300 Pro 5G in China and other international markets  in the coming months. This model follows the Vivo Y200 Pro, which was released earlier this year. Prior to its official release, the Y300 Pro appeared on various benchmarking and certification platforms, revealing its key features. The Vivo Y300 Pro is expected to feature a Snapdragon 6 series chipset which aims to target the budget and mid-range market. Let's explore what to anticipate and what these details have revealed.

Vivo Y300 Pro 5G: Key Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The Vivo Y300 Pro 5G surfaced on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website (via MySmartPrice), carrying the model number V2410A, this model number also matches previous leaks. This listing indicates that the smartphone will support 5G connectivity, dual SIM, and dual standby capabilities. 

You may be interested in

42% OFF
Vivo T3 Lite
  • Vibrant Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹10,999₹18,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Vivo Y200 Pro
  • Silk Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹20,999₹25,999
Buy now
16% OFF
Vivo T3x
  • Crimson Bliss
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹14,650₹17,499
Buy now
28% OFF
Vivo V30
  • Peacock Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹27,900₹38,999
Buy now

Also read: Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs Infinix GT 20 Pro: Which mid-range offers value for money

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, the device has also appeared on Geekbench under the same model number. The benchmark suggests the Y300 Pro will use an octa-core processor with four performance cores running at 2.21 GHz and four efficiency cores at 1.81 GHz. This setup is likely based on ARMv8 architecture. The chipset might be the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, which is found in other devices like the Vivo T3x 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G. The Y300 Pro could feature 12GB of RAM, achieving scores of 942 in single-core and 2,801 in multi-core tests.

Also read: Barbie flip phone now a reality, HMD launches new retro-style phone at Rs…

Vivo Y300 Pro 5G: Design and Charging Details (Leaked)

Earlier reports have indicated that the Vivo Y300 Pro 5G may measure 163.28 x 76.29 x 7.69mm and weigh approximately 195g. This information surfaced from the Geneva-based SGS Fimko certification platform.

Also read: VivoX200 series specifications leaked ahead of launch: Check display, battery, camera and more

The Vivo Y300 Pro's listing on China's 3C website suggests it will support 80W charging, a significant upgrade from the Y200 Pro's 44W charging capability. Rumours also suggest that the battery could be 6,500mAh, which would be an improvement over the previous model.

As the launch date approaches, these details provide a clearer picture of what to expect from Vivo's upcoming smartphone. Stay tuned for more details. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 12:54 IST
Tags:
Trending: samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on september 25, expected to cost over rs… iphone se 4 launch timeline tipped: apple’s powerful mid-ranger expected to launch in… iphone 16 vs iphone 15: expected differences and which one may be the value buy samsung galaxy z fold 6 slim with a touch of titanium under works- know what’s coming iphone 16 to come without sim card slot? global launch of esim only ipad 2024 range sparks new speculations iqoo z9s pro vs. oneplus nord ce4: which phone delivers better performance and value? samsung’s galaxy tab s10+, galaxy tab s10 ultra design and colour option leaked ahead of launch vivo t3 ultra gets bis, bluetooth sig certifications; india launch expected soon iqoo z9s pro vs nothing phone 2a: know which mid-range smartphone is better iphone 15 plus review: the best of the bunch - a superb powerhouse
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo Y300 Pro 5G launch date and other key details revealed ahead of official announcement- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline
GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider

GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28: Know how to get free and exclusive rewards for free
Wordle

Wordle Answer for August 27: Check hints, clues and answer to get it right

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Google Photos is testing a new 'Collections' redesign: A mixed reaction

Google Photos is testing a new 'Collections' redesign: A mixed reaction
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets