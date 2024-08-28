Vivo Y300 Pro 5G launch date and other key details revealed ahead of official announcement- All details

Vivo is set to launch its latest 5G smartphone - the Vivo Y300 Pro 5G in China and other international markets in the coming months. This model follows the Vivo Y200 Pro, which was released earlier this year. Prior to its official release, the Y300 Pro appeared on various benchmarking and certification platforms, revealing its key features. The Vivo Y300 Pro is expected to feature a Snapdragon 6 series chipset which aims to target the budget and mid-range market. Let's explore what to anticipate and what these details have revealed.

Vivo Y300 Pro 5G: Key Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The Vivo Y300 Pro 5G surfaced on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website (via MySmartPrice), carrying the model number V2410A, this model number also matches previous leaks. This listing indicates that the smartphone will support 5G connectivity, dual SIM, and dual standby capabilities.

You may be interested in 42% OFF 42% OFF Vivo T3 Lite Vibrant Green

Vibrant Green 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 19% OFF 19% OFF Vivo Y200 Pro Silk Black

Silk Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 16% OFF 16% OFF Vivo T3x Crimson Bliss

Crimson Bliss 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 28% OFF 28% OFF Vivo V30 Peacock Green

Peacock Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs Infinix GT 20 Pro: Which mid-range offers value for money

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Additionally, the device has also appeared on Geekbench under the same model number. The benchmark suggests the Y300 Pro will use an octa-core processor with four performance cores running at 2.21 GHz and four efficiency cores at 1.81 GHz. This setup is likely based on ARMv8 architecture. The chipset might be the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, which is found in other devices like the Vivo T3x 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G. The Y300 Pro could feature 12GB of RAM, achieving scores of 942 in single-core and 2,801 in multi-core tests.

Also read: Barbie flip phone now a reality, HMD launches new retro-style phone at Rs…

Vivo Y300 Pro 5G: Design and Charging Details (Leaked)

Earlier reports have indicated that the Vivo Y300 Pro 5G may measure 163.28 x 76.29 x 7.69mm and weigh approximately 195g. This information surfaced from the Geneva-based SGS Fimko certification platform.

Also read: VivoX200 series specifications leaked ahead of launch: Check display, battery, camera and more

The Vivo Y300 Pro's listing on China's 3C website suggests it will support 80W charging, a significant upgrade from the Y200 Pro's 44W charging capability. Rumours also suggest that the battery could be 6,500mAh, which would be an improvement over the previous model.

As the launch date approaches, these details provide a clearer picture of what to expect from Vivo's upcoming smartphone. Stay tuned for more details.