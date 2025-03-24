Vivo Y300 Pro Plus key features and launch date tipped online: Check full details here

Vivo is set to expand its Y300 series with the upcoming Y300 Pro Plus, expected to launch in China on March 31 with upgraded specifications.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 24 2025, 14:02 IST
Vivo Y300 Pro Plus
Vivo will launch the Y300 Pro+ in China on March 31 with improved specs and features. (Representative image) (Vivo)

Vivo is preparing to expand its Y300 series with the introduction of the Vivo Y300 Pro Plus. A recent leak on Weibo suggests that the new model will be launched in China on March 31. This follows the brand's previous releases in the lineup, including the Vivo Y300 5G, Y300 Pro, and Y300 Plus.

The Vivo Y300 series has seen steady expansion, with recent additions such as the Vivo Y300i. Reports indicate that alongside the Y300 Pro Plus, Vivo is also working on the Y300 GT. These new models are expected to bring upgraded specifications and enhanced performance.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 4 set to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip; Major design and feature upgrades expected

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Expected Specifications of Vivo Y300 Pro Plus

According to tipster Panda from Weibo, the Vivo Y300 Pro Plus will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, an upgrade from the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 found in the Y300 Pro. The device is also expected to feature a battery capacity of 7,320mAh, with the possibility of reaching 7,500mAh.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A26 5G with 50MP camera launched in India: Check features, price and more

The smartphone will include a 50MP primary camera. While details about additional sensors remain undisclosed, a 32MP front camera is expected, similar to the Vivo Y300 Pro from last year. Other specifications, including dimensions and memory options, have not been confirmed yet.

Vivo Y300 Pro Plus: Pricing

The Vivo Y300 Pro Plus is expected to be positioned above the Y300 Pro. At the time of launch, the 8GB/128GB variant of the Y300 Pro was priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,600). However, the pricing details for the Y300 Pro Plus remain unavailable, but more information is expected as the launch date approaches.

Also read: 5 Google Pixel AI features that will make you rethink your smartphone experience right now

In India, the Vivo Y300 5G and Y300 Plus are currently available. With the upcoming Y300 Pro Plus, the series is set to introduce another model, likely offering improved specifications and a competitive position in the mid-range segment.

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 14:02 IST
