Vivo Y300 vs Oppo F27: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.25000

Vivo Y300 vs Oppo F27: Know which smartphone you should by in the mid-range smartphone segment.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 01 2024, 09:54 IST
Vivo Y300
Check out the specifications and features comparisons between Vivo Y300 and Oppo F27. (Vivo)

Vivo Y300 vs Oppo F27: Vivo recently launched its new Y-series smartphone in the mid-range smartphone market with impressive specifications and features. While it's a good option to consider under Rs.25000, however, there are several smartphones, available under a similar price range that competes with Vivo Y300. Therefore, to know the hype, we have compared the smartphone with the Oppo F27, which also comes with some attractive features. Check out the specs comparison between Vivo Y300 and Oppo F27. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro: 4 major changes Apple is likely to introduce in 2025

You may be interested in

23% OFF
Vivo Y300 Plus
  • Silk Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹22,999Original price:₹29,999
Buy now
24% OFF
Vivo V40e
  • Royal Bronze
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹25,998Original price:₹33,999
Buy now
20% OFF
Vivo V40
  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹31,950Original price:₹39,999
Buy now
14% OFF
Vivo V40 Pro
  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹47,500Original price:₹54,999
Buy now

Vivo Y300 vs Oppo F27

Design and display: The Vivo Y300 comes with a new design featuring a plastic body and a boxy design. While many may not like the smartphone's thickness, it looks quite sturdy and lightweight. On the other hand, the Oppo F27 also features a plastic body with a circular camera module, offering a more premium look to the smartphone. Both smartphones have received an IP64 rating for dust and water protection.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Vivo Y300 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Oppo F27 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2100nits peak brightness.

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: A performance beast with room for improvement

Performance: The Vivo Y300 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip paired with 8 GB RAM. On the other hand, the  Oppo F27 is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 coupled with 8GB RAM. Vivo device runs on FuntouchOS and Oppo runs on ColorOS, both based on Android 14. 

Camera: To capture images, the Vivo Y300 features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The Oppo F27 also comes with a dual-camera system that features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Both models come with a 32MP selfie camera.

Also read: Retired man from Mumbai 'invests' 11.1 crore online to get richer. Scammed

Battery: Vivo Y300 and Oppo F27, both are backed by a 5000mAh battery. However, Vivo offers 80W charging support and Oppo offers 45 charging. Therefore, the charging speed will be faster for Vivo Y300.

Price: Vivo Y300 comes at a starting price of Rs.21,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Whereas, the Oppo F27 is priced at Rs. 22,499 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 09:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Vivo Y300 vs Oppo F27: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.25000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Elon Musk AI gaming studio

Elon Musk to launch AI gaming studio to challenge big corporations and redefine video game industry- Details
GTA 5 Online's heist challenge

GTA 5 Heist Challenge: Limited-time rewards and final push for GTA$20 trillion goal
Steam Autumn Sale 2024

Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Huge discounts on popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and more
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans speculate December 3 release date for second trailer after Rockstar Games latest post
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: OB47 Update rolling out soon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: OB47 Update rolling out soon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets