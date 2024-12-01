Vivo Y300 vs Oppo F27: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.25000

Vivo Y300 vs Oppo F27: Vivo recently launched its new Y-series smartphone in the mid-range smartphone market with impressive specifications and features. While it's a good option to consider under Rs.25000, however, there are several smartphones, available under a similar price range that competes with Vivo Y300. Therefore, to know the hype, we have compared the smartphone with the Oppo F27, which also comes with some attractive features. Check out the specs comparison between Vivo Y300 and Oppo F27.

Vivo Y300 vs Oppo F27

Design and display: The Vivo Y300 comes with a new design featuring a plastic body and a boxy design. While many may not like the smartphone's thickness, it looks quite sturdy and lightweight. On the other hand, the Oppo F27 also features a plastic body with a circular camera module, offering a more premium look to the smartphone. Both smartphones have received an IP64 rating for dust and water protection.

For display, the Vivo Y300 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Oppo F27 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2100nits peak brightness.

Performance: The Vivo Y300 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip paired with 8 GB RAM. On the other hand, the Oppo F27 is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 coupled with 8GB RAM. Vivo device runs on FuntouchOS and Oppo runs on ColorOS, both based on Android 14.

Camera: To capture images, the Vivo Y300 features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The Oppo F27 also comes with a dual-camera system that features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Both models come with a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery: Vivo Y300 and Oppo F27, both are backed by a 5000mAh battery. However, Vivo offers 80W charging support and Oppo offers 45 charging. Therefore, the charging speed will be faster for Vivo Y300.

Price: Vivo Y300 comes at a starting price of Rs.21,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Whereas, the Oppo F27 is priced at Rs. 22,499 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

