Vivo Y300i confirmed to launch soon: Key features, price other details tipped online

Vivo has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Vivo Y300i in China, with details about its design, specifications, and pricing emerging online ahead of its release.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 05 2025, 11:34 IST
Vivo Y300i is confirmed to launch in China soon, with design and other key features revealed ahead of launch. (Representation image) (Vivo)

Vivo has confirmed the upcoming launch of its new smartphone, the Vivo Y300i, which is expected to succeed the Vivo Y200i. This new model is set to debut soon in China. Early details about the device have emerged, which have shed light on its design, features, and configurations. The smartphone recently appeared on the China Telecom website, confirming its name, design, and anticipated specs. The listing also provides insight into potential pricing and storage variants for the device. The Y300i is expected to join other models in the Y300 series, including the Vivo Y300 and Y300 Pro.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air thickness tipped, likely to become world's thinnest smartphone- All details

Vivo Y300i: Design and Key Details (Confirmed)

Vivo has teased the design of the Y300i through an official poster, offering a glimpse of its rear panel. However, technical specifications remain scarce. The phone, bearing the model number Vivo V2444A, is listed on China Telecom's site. The rear camera setup features a large, round module located in the top-left corner, housing two sensors and a ring-like flash. The front display is flat, with slim bezels and a thicker chin. A hole-punch cutout at the top houses the front camera. On the right side of the device, users will find the volume rocker and power button.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Which model offers better value, features, and performance?

Vivo Y300i: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Rumors suggest that the Vivo Y300i will sport a 6.68-inch HD+ display. For photography, the device is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, along with a secondary camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is likely to run Android 15 with Vivo's OriginOS 5 on top. According to the online listing, the Y300i could be powered by the SM4450 chipset, which corresponds to the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, similar to the Vivo Y200i. The Y300i is also expected to come with a 6,500 mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the phone may support NFC and include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Also read: iPad Air with M3 chip launched at 59900 in India: Know about upgrades, features, and more

Vivo Y300i: Pricing and Availability (Expected)

The Vivo Y300i will be available in three color options: Ink Jade Black, Rime Blue, and Titanium. Pricing details indicate three possible configurations: 8GB+256GB for approximately 1,499 Yuan (Rs. 17,977), 12GB+256GB for around 1,699 Yuan (Rs. 20,374), and 12GB+512GB for about 1,799 Yuan (Rs. 21,573).

First Published Date: 05 Mar, 11:34 IST
Vivo Y300i confirmed to launch soon: Key features, price other details tipped online
