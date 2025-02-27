Vivo Y39 5G with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor launched: Check price, availability and more

Vivo has launched its newest 5G smartphone, the Vivo Y39 5G, in Malaysia. The company has quietly introduced this model, positioning it as a solid choice for users seeking a combination of performance and battery life in a modern design. The phone brings several compelling features, including a large display, a powerful battery, and the latest chipset, offering a competitive option in the 5G space.

Vivo Y39 5G: Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y39 5G features a slim design with dimensions of 165.7 x 76.3 x 8.09mm, weighing around 205 grams. It sports a 6.68-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1608 x 720 pixels, complemented by a 120Hz refresh rate, which should ensure smooth navigation and visual experience. A capacitive side-mounted fingerprint sensor adds an extra layer of security, while the IP64 rating provides splash, dust, and light water resistance, making it more durable for everyday use.

Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, built on a 4nm process, the Vivo Y39 5G is equipped to handle multitasking with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Users can expect seamless performance for day-to-day tasks and entertainment. The phone is equipped with a 6500mAh battery, designed to last all day on a single charge. With 44W fast charging, users can expect a full charge in just 83 minutes, minimising downtime. The device runs on Android 15 with Vivo's Funtouch OS 15, offering an improved and customisable user interface.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y39 5G features a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2MP bokeh camera for depth effects. For selfies, it includes an 8MP front-facing camera. The device supports virtual RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC, and includes a USB Type-C port for modern connectivity options.

Vivo Y39 5G: Price

The Vivo Y39 5G is available in Malaysia in Ocean Blue and Galaxy Purple colours. The single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at MYR 1,099 (approximately Rs. 22,488).