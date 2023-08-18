Wake-up call: Apple sends iPhone safety alert to users

Apple has urged users to prioritize safety by not sleeping next to a charging iPhones, highlighting potential risks of fire, electric shock, and device damage.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 10:51 IST
Apple warns users against sleeping near a charging iPhone due to potential hazards. (Pexels)

In a recent advisory,  Apple has taken the initiative to alert iPhone users about the potential risks associated with sleeping alongside a charging device. The company's service announcement underscores the significance of adopting safe phone charging practices while at the same time shedding light on the hazards linked with sleeping in close proximity to an iPhone connected to a charging cable.

Dangers of Improper Charging Practices

Dangers encompass a spectrum of possibilities, ranging from the potential for fire outbreaks and electric shocks to personal injuries and damage to both the device and property. To mitigate these risks, Apple strongly advocates ensuring that phones are being charged within an environment offering proper ventilation.

Charging Precautions Beyond Sleep

Apple explicitly discourages the practice of charging a phone beneath bedding or a pillow, as this elevates the probability of the device becoming overheated. The core message from Apple is unequivocal: “Refrain from resting on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, and abstain from concealing them beneath blankets, pillows, or your person while they are connected to a power source.”

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It is the company's recommendation that iPhones, power adapters, and wireless chargers be exclusively utilized or charged within well-ventilated spaces. Apple goes a step further by illuminating the potential risks associated with utilizing third-party chargers, particularly those that are economically priced and might not conform to Apple's rigorous safety benchmarks. To counterbalance this concern, Apple advocates for the use of "Made for iPhone" cables that conform to internationally recognized safety standards.

Risks of Third-Party Chargers

The company clarifies that while it is theoretically feasible to charge an iPhone using third-party cables and power adapters adhering to USB 2.0 or later standards and adhering to relevant safety protocols, other adapters might lack these safety criteria, thereby presenting potential hazards to users. This encompasses risks of physical harm or, in extreme cases, even fatality.

Apple's advisory extends beyond merely discussing charging habits during sleep.

The advisory also places a strong emphasis on avoiding charging phones in close proximity to liquids or water sources, highlighting the urgent necessity to promptly replace damaged chargers. Employing impaired cables or chargers, or charging in an environment with moisture, significantly heightens the risks of fires, electric shocks, personal injuries, and harm to both the iPhone and surrounding property.

In short, Apple's counsel underscores the necessity of prioritizing safety by meticulously adhering to their provided guidelines. By heeding these directives, users can effectively shield themselves, their devices, and their environment from potential hazards.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 10:51 IST
