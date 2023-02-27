Wallet-friendly package! Oppo A55 price cut to 11999 from 18990 on Amazon

Looking for an affordable smartphone, but can't choose the right option? Here's a great deal for you! Oppo A55 deal comes as a great option for those who don't want to spend huge amounts, but want a decent smartphone for day-to-day tasks without making a hole in their savings. It competes with the likes of the Redmi Note 10 Lite, Redmi 10 Prime, Vivo Y33s and the Samsung Galaxy A12 in India. Wondering how much it cost and what it has to offer? Check out this Oppo A55 price cut deal.

Oppo A55 price cut

The Oppo A55 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs. 13499 at a discount of 29 percent. This is not all! The cost of the phone can further come down with several bank offers on the phone. You can get an instant discount of Rs. 1500 on Yes bank credit cards. This will help you get the smartphone for just Rs. 11999.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BTHL8C6N

If you are looking for a higher storage version, then the 128GB storage variant is available with a 26 percent discount at just Rs. 13999 against an MRP of Rs. 18990. Here too, you can grab some exciting bank offers to further drop the prices. Both these variants are available in Rainbow Blue and Starry Black colour variants.

Oppo A55 with exchange deal

Apart from this, the only thing you should have is an older smartphone to reduce the cost even more. If you purchase the phone on exchange, you can get a further up to Rs. 12500 off on 64GB storage and up to Rs. 12900 on the 128GB storage variant. However, before applying for the exchange offer you will have to make sure that the offer is available at your place. You can check the same by entering your pin code on the e-commerce website.

Oppo A55: Specs at a glance

As far as the features are concerned, the Oppo A55 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. The Oppo A55 is powered by MediaTek's Helio G35 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

Coming to the camera, the Oppo A55 sports a triple rear camera consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The Oppo A55 has a 16MP camera for clicking selfies. The Oppo A55 runs on ColorOS 11.1 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.