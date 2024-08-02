 WhatsApp now lets you create cool GIFs using Meta AI in seconds - Here’s how | Mobile News

WhatsApp now lets you create cool GIFs using Meta AI in seconds - Here’s how

WhatsApp and Meta AI, in tandem, are proving to be quite useful for users, and this latest trick to generate AI GIFs is another cool example of it. Read on to know how you can create one yourself.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 02 2024, 11:03 IST
WhatsApp
Meta AI on WhatsApp now lets you create cool GIFs without much effort. It is fun and easy trick to spice up your conversations. (HT Tech)

WhatsApp users over the last month or so would have noticed Meta AI sprinkled all over the app—right from the top right when you open it, to how you can simply type ‘@Meta AI' in any chat to ask it questions, do research, and more. Another major feature Meta has brought for WhatsApp users is the ability to create a truly custom GIF using the images you generate using the Imagine feature. This makes it easy to create a GIF for a situation where you can't find an appropriate one. Read on to know how you can create one.

How to Create GIFs using AI Images On WhatsApp

Before you proceed with the steps, make sure to update your WhatsApp app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to the latest available version.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Step 1: Open WhatsApp, and head to the chat where you want to send the GIF.

Step 2: Now, tap on the+ icon, and select Imagine.

Step 3: WhatsApp will now open the Meta AI interface, and here you can enter text-based descriptions of what you would like Meta AI to create. For instance, ‘Spider-Man swinging in Indian streets.'

Tap on + to get started.
Tap on + to get started.
image caption
Tap on + to get started.

Step 4: Once you are satisfied with the visual description, tap the arrow icon.

Step 5: Here, you can choose to send the image as is, or animate and convert it into a GIF (which we want). Tap on Animate.

Step 6: Once it is done processing and has created an animation, tap on Send.

You can choose to send an image as well.
You can choose to send an image as well.
image caption
You can choose to send an image as well.

That's it! Your AI-generated image is now shared as an animated GIF on WhatsApp.

The final result we got using Meta AI.
The final result we got using Meta AI.
The final result we got using Meta AI.

More Cool Meta AI Tricks

Apart from making cool GIFs using Meta AI, you can also choose to ask Meta AI about places to eat, quiz yourself on certain topics, summarise text, and even ask for reply suggestions if you are stuck in a conversation. The current version of the Meta AI in WhatsApp is based on Meta's Llama 3.1 AI model, which makes all of the aforementioned possible for WhatsApp users.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 10:56 IST
