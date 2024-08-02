WhatsApp now lets you create cool GIFs using Meta AI in seconds - Here’s how

WhatsApp users over the last month or so would have noticed Meta AI sprinkled all over the app—right from the top right when you open it, to how you can simply type ‘@Meta AI' in any chat to ask it questions, do research, and more. Another major feature Meta has brought for WhatsApp users is the ability to create a truly custom GIF using the images you generate using the Imagine feature. This makes it easy to create a GIF for a situation where you can't find an appropriate one. Read on to know how you can create one.

How to Create GIFs using AI Images On WhatsApp

Before you proceed with the steps, make sure to update your WhatsApp app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to the latest available version.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp, and head to the chat where you want to send the GIF.

Step 2: Now, tap on the+ icon, and select Imagine.

Step 3: WhatsApp will now open the Meta AI interface, and here you can enter text-based descriptions of what you would like Meta AI to create. For instance, ‘Spider-Man swinging in Indian streets.'

Step 4: Once you are satisfied with the visual description, tap the arrow icon.

Step 5: Here, you can choose to send the image as is, or animate and convert it into a GIF (which we want). Tap on Animate.

Step 6: Once it is done processing and has created an animation, tap on Send.

That's it! Your AI-generated image is now shared as an animated GIF on WhatsApp.

More Cool Meta AI Tricks

Apart from making cool GIFs using Meta AI, you can also choose to ask Meta AI about places to eat, quiz yourself on certain topics, summarise text, and even ask for reply suggestions if you are stuck in a conversation. The current version of the Meta AI in WhatsApp is based on Meta's Llama 3.1 AI model, which makes all of the aforementioned possible for WhatsApp users.

