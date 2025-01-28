WhatsApp silently fixes major bug that allowed unlimited access to 'view once' images: Report

WhatsApp has reportedly squashed a bug in the view once feature that enabled access to images even after they had been opened.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 28 2025, 15:55 IST
Whatsapp AI Image
WhatsApp has now reportedly squashed the bug. (Pixabay)

WhatsApp on iOS recently suffered from a bug that allowed users to access all photos sent using the view once feature via the app's settings. However, as reported by Android Police, the issue has now been resolved. For those unfamiliar, the view once media option is a privacy-focused feature for sharing images that you do not want to be saved in someone's gallery. It is highly popular among users and frequently used to share sensitive media. However, this bug enabled access to these images even after they had been opened. Here are the details.

Also Read: DeepSeek AI: What sets it apart? Top 10 burning questions answered

You may be interested in

11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

The bug explained

This issue, discovered only recently, enabled users to open view once media files even after they had been viewed and subsequently closed in the chat. It worked by navigating to WhatsApp settings in the iOS app, going to Storage and Data, and then selecting Manage Storage. Users could locate the sender's chat, sort by the newest category, and access images sent as view once.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

A Medium user, Ramshath, discovered this bug. According to him, he reported the issue to Meta's bounty programme, but Meta responded, stating that the company was already aware of the problem and was working on it internally.

Our findings 

We were able to replicate this exploit on WhatsApp for iOS before the company resolved the issue. Now, when attempting the same steps, the exploit no longer works.

Interestingly, Meta has not officially acknowledged the bug, and based on Android Police's reporting, the company appears to have launched the fix silently, without notifying.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro price drops on Amazon: Check out latest offers

Why do peo ple use view once media? 

The view once feature allows you to send photos, videos, or voice messages that disappear from the chat after the recipient has viewed them once. Each time you wish to use this feature, you must select the view once option before sending the media. Once the recipient opens the media, it is no longer viewable.

Meta also highlights that media sent using this feature cannot be saved to the recipient's gallery or photos app. Additionally, screenshots are blocked due to built-in protection.

For users who frequently send sensitive data or photos that should not be saved on someone else's device, the view once feature is an essential tool. Now that Meta has resolved the issue in the iOS app, users can once again utilise it with confidence.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jan, 15:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News WhatsApp silently fixes major bug that allowed unlimited access to 'view once' images: Report
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 meme

GTA 6 meme featuring AI Trump executive order sparks online frenzy with viral video - All details
Epic Games mobile store

Epic Games mobile store expands with new third-party titles, free games, and exciting features- Details
GTA 6 characters

GTA 6: Will iconic characters like Tommy, CJ, and Franklin return to Vice City?
No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything
Grand Taking Ages

GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets