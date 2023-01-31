WhatsApp to STOP on these phones! iPhone 6S, iPhone SE to Samsung Galaxy Core, check list

If you’re a WhatsApp user, then there’s alarming news for you. WhatsApp will stop working on some smartphones starting tomorrow, February 1, 2023. Check the full list here.

Gone are the days of boring SMS and or struggling to send images via multimedia messages. Yes, WhatsApp has replaced SMS as the primary form of texting for millions of people. To keep subscribers from leaving, WhatsApp regularly rolls out updates and new features such as disappearing messages, video calls, View Once messages and more. However, there is a negative impact too. As new features are added, support for older smartphones gets dropped as they become obsolete.

According to reports, WhatsApp will stop working on a number of smartphones, starting tomorrow, February 1, 2023. Currently, WhatsApp requires Android OS 4.0.3 or above for Android smartphones and iOS 12.0 or later for iPhones to work. However, it has been revealed that it will stop working on a number of smartphones soon. Check if your device falls in this list.

WhatsApp to drop support for these phones

iPhone 6S iPhone 6S Plus iPhone SE (1st Gen) Samsung Galaxy Core Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite Samsung Galaxy Ace 2 Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini Samsung Galaxy Trend Ii Samsung Galaxy X Cover 2 Vinco Darknight Archos 53 Platinum Zte V956 – Umi X2 Zte Grand S Flex Zte Grand Memo Huawei Ascend Mate Huawei Ascend G740 Huawei Ascend D2 Lg Optimus L3 Ii Dual Lg Optimus L5 Ii Lg Optimus F5 Lg Optimus L3 Ii Lg Optimus L7ii Lg Optimus L5 Dual Lg Optimus L7 Dual Lg Optimus F3 Lg Optimus F3q Lg Optimus L2 Ii Lg Optimus L4 Ii Lg Optimus F6 Lg Act Lg Lucid 2 Lg Optimus F7 Sony Xperia M Lenovo A820 Feya F1thl W8 Vico Sync Five

What can users do?

Smartphone users can simply update their iOS and Android version to continue using WhatsApp. If your device supports the latest firmware, it will automatically download the update. However, if your smartphone falls in the list mentioned above, it is bad news for you. WhatsApp will stop working on your iPhone from tomorrow itself! Unfortunately, there is no alternative.

