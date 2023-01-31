    Trending News

    WhatsApp to STOP on these phones! iPhone 6S, iPhone SE to Samsung Galaxy Core, check list

    If you’re a WhatsApp user, then there’s alarming news for you. WhatsApp will stop working on some smartphones starting tomorrow, February 1, 2023. Check the full list here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 31 2023, 13:55 IST
    WhatsApp will stop working on these phones starting tomorrow, February 1. (Unsplash)

    Gone are the days of boring SMS and or struggling to send images via multimedia messages. Yes, WhatsApp has replaced SMS as the primary form of texting for millions of people. To keep subscribers from leaving, WhatsApp regularly rolls out updates and new features such as disappearing messages, video calls, View Once messages and more. However, there is a negative impact too. As new features are added, support for older smartphones gets dropped as they become obsolete.

    According to reports, WhatsApp will stop working on a number of smartphones, starting tomorrow, February 1, 2023. Currently, WhatsApp requires Android OS 4.0.3 or above for Android smartphones and iOS 12.0 or later for iPhones to work. However, it has been revealed that it will stop working on a number of smartphones soon. Check if your device falls in this list.

    WhatsApp to drop support for these phones

    1. iPhone 6S
    2. iPhone 6S Plus
    3. iPhone SE (1st Gen)
    4. Samsung Galaxy Core
    5. Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
    6. Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
    7. Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
    8. Samsung Galaxy Trend Ii
    9. Samsung Galaxy X Cover 2
    10. Vinco Darknight
    11. Archos 53 Platinum
    12. Zte V956 – Umi X2
    13. Zte Grand S Flex
    14. Zte Grand Memo
    15. Huawei Ascend Mate
    16. Huawei Ascend G740
    17. Huawei Ascend D2
    18. Lg Optimus L3 Ii Dual
    19. Lg Optimus L5 Ii
    20. Lg Optimus F5
    21. Lg Optimus L3 Ii
    22. Lg Optimus L7ii
    23. Lg Optimus L5 Dual
    24. Lg Optimus L7 Dual
    25. Lg Optimus F3
    26. Lg Optimus F3q
    27. Lg Optimus L2 Ii
    28. Lg Optimus L4 Ii
    29. Lg Optimus F6
    30. Lg Act
    31. Lg Lucid 2
    32. Lg Optimus F7
    33. Sony Xperia M
    34. Lenovo A820
    35. Feya F1thl W8
    36. Vico Sync Five

    What can users do?

    Smartphone users can simply update their iOS and Android version to continue using WhatsApp. If your device supports the latest firmware, it will automatically download the update. However, if your smartphone falls in the list mentioned above, it is bad news for you. WhatsApp will stop working on your iPhone from tomorrow itself! Unfortunately, there is no alternative.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Though major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are offering great deals and huge discounts on smartphones. So, take advantage of the offers and upgrade your smartphone now to continue using WhatsApp.

    First Published Date: 31 Jan, 13:55 IST
