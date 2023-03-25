Whopping Oppo A78 price drop announced on Amazon! Pay just Rs. 950 against 21999

The recently launched Oppo A78 5G can be grabbed with exciting deals on Amazon. You just have tp pick the offers to get the phone for just Rs. 950 today. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2023, 10:36 IST
iQOO Z7, Oppo Find N2 Flip to Samsung Galaxy A54-check smartphone launches in March 2023
image caption
1/6 Motorola G73: Motorola just launched the Moto G73 5G featuring India's first MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, 13 5G Bands, and a 120Hz display. Its price starts at Rs. 18999.  (Motorola )
image caption
2/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34: These two new A-series smartphones are set to launch on March 16. The Galaxy A54 will pack an Exynos 1380 chipset, a 50MP OIS camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. (Samsung)
image caption
3/6 On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 5G may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. (Samsung )
image caption
4/6 Poco X5: On March 14th, the Poco X5 is  confirmed to launch in India. It is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and 5000mAh battery. (Poco)
iQOO Z7
5/6 iQOO Z7: It is confirmed to launch on March 21 in India. It will be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset under the hood and will feature a dual-camera setup.  (iQOO)
image caption
6/6 Oppo Find N2 Flip: Confirmed to launch on March 13, the Oppo Find N2 Flip packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and a dual-camera system of a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera system and the MariSilicon X NPU for low-light 4K videography.  (Oppo)
oppo
View all Images
Here is how to get the Oppo A78 5G for just Rs. 950. (oppo)

Oppo had in January 2023 made an addition to its A series by launching the Oppo A78 5G. The device was launched in the budget segment and is now available on Amazon with amazing offers leading to further price reduction. With the help of the offers you can bring down the cost of the phone to just Rs. 950 against Rs. 21999 on Amazon. All you will need to do is, opt for the exchange offer along with the discount. Bank offers can be availed too. Here is all you need to know.

Oppo A78 5G price drop on Amazon

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Oppo A78 5G is available at a discount of 14 percent for Rs. 18999 against Rs. 21999 on Amazon. If you order the phone without opting for any other offers, you can get the phone by saving Rs. 3000. While, if you are eyeing further cost reduction, you can avail the exchange and bank offers.

Your old smartphone can fetch you a whopping off of up to Rs. 18049 on the phone. However, you need to exchange a good smartphone model in working condition to get maximum benefit. By opting for the discount and exchange offer, you can bring down the cost of the Oppo A78 5G to mere Rs. 950.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B082F2T5PQ

Meanwhile, Amazon is offering nine bank offers on the device the details of which can be checked by visiting the ecommerce platform. You can avail the bank offer depending on if you have the card of the bank on which the offer is being provided.

Oppo A78 5G

The Oppo A78 5G draws power from MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset and comes in two colour options- Glowing Black and Glowing Blue. The Oppo A78 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also supports extended RAM. It is equipped with a dual rear camera setup which includes a main 50-megapixel AI camera. The device ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and houses a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 10:35 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Whopping Oppo A78 price drop announced on Amazon! Pay just Rs. 950 against 21999
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!
iPhone
How to check Serial Number or IMEI Number on your iPhone
iOS 16
iOS 16: Try this magical iPhone photos trick, it is simply awesome

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

Trending Stories

Gizmore Cloud
5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets