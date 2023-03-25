Whopping Oppo A78 price drop announced on Amazon! Pay just Rs. 950 against 21999

Oppo had in January 2023 made an addition to its A series by launching the Oppo A78 5G. The device was launched in the budget segment and is now available on Amazon with amazing offers leading to further price reduction. With the help of the offers you can bring down the cost of the phone to just Rs. 950 against Rs. 21999 on Amazon. All you will need to do is, opt for the exchange offer along with the discount. Bank offers can be availed too. Here is all you need to know.

Oppo A78 5G price drop on Amazon

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Oppo A78 5G is available at a discount of 14 percent for Rs. 18999 against Rs. 21999 on Amazon. If you order the phone without opting for any other offers, you can get the phone by saving Rs. 3000. While, if you are eyeing further cost reduction, you can avail the exchange and bank offers.

Your old smartphone can fetch you a whopping off of up to Rs. 18049 on the phone. However, you need to exchange a good smartphone model in working condition to get maximum benefit. By opting for the discount and exchange offer, you can bring down the cost of the Oppo A78 5G to mere Rs. 950.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B082F2T5PQ

Meanwhile, Amazon is offering nine bank offers on the device the details of which can be checked by visiting the ecommerce platform. You can avail the bank offer depending on if you have the card of the bank on which the offer is being provided.

Oppo A78 5G

The Oppo A78 5G draws power from MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset and comes in two colour options- Glowing Black and Glowing Blue. The Oppo A78 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also supports extended RAM. It is equipped with a dual rear camera setup which includes a main 50-megapixel AI camera. The device ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and houses a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging.